🔬 Charleston science jobs with multiple roles up to $200K

Charleston’s science scene is busy right now, from lab bench work to cutting‑edge quantum networks. If you’re into research, there are several solid full‑time roles worth a look.

Employer: Medical University of South Carolina ( MUSC Health )

Medical University of South Carolina ( ) Location: Charleston, SC (College of Health Professions)

(College of Health Professions) Type: Full-time, Research Grant–funded employee

Salary range: $53,142 – $90,372 (University GEN09 pay grade)

Coordinate day‑to‑day operations for multiple clinical and translational research studies in neurological rehabilitation and community‑engaged research. You’ll handle participant recruitment, consent, visit scheduling, data and database management, and regulatory tasks, while helping build systems across several studies. Requires a bachelor’s degree and two years of relevant program experience.

Employer: Medical University of South Carolina ( MUSC Health )

Medical University of South Carolina ( ) Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time, Research Grant–funded employee

Salary range: $46,206 – $78,540 (University GEN08 pay grade)

Hands‑on bench role in a basic biomedical science lab focused on human colonic disease models using human pluripotent stem cell–derived 3D organoids. You’ll do cell culture, histology and immunohistochemistry, imaging, PCR, western blots, and help with lab setup and ordering. Requires at least a bachelor’s in a life or natural science plus one year of related research experience.

Employer: SAIC

Location: North Charleston, SC (hybrid – local candidates, some remote work)

(hybrid – local candidates, some remote work) Type: Full-time, Day shift

Salary range: $160,001 – $200,000 (target range; based on experience)

Work on quantum networks and quantum-enabled optical communications across fiber and free‑space testbeds. You’ll design and run experiments in areas like optical quantum metrology, entangled photon sources, synchronization, and quantum network optimization. Requires 5–9+ years of experience depending on degree level and the ability to obtain and maintain a TS/SCI clearance (no clearance needed to start).

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.