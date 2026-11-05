📣 Charleston, SC Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple Six-Figure Paths

Charleston’s sales scene is hot right now — from tech and logistics to real estate and floral, there’s a lot of variety and real earning potential.

Below are several hand-picked roles across the Charleston area you can skim and apply to fast.

Employer: TriSearch (recruiting for Twelve South )

TriSearch (recruiting for ) Location: Charleston, SC (onsite, Charleston-based strongly preferred)

(onsite, Charleston-based strongly preferred) Type: Listed as Volunteer

Listed as Why it’s interesting: Own a book of North American retail/wholesale accounts for a well-known Apple accessories brand. Great fit if you’re a confident closer who loves building retail partnerships and wants hands-on coaching from a VP of Sales.

Employer: FutureTech Insights

Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Internship , 12-week summer

, 12-week summer Pay: $16.85–$33.75/hour , housing & transportation provided if criteria are met

, housing & transportation provided if criteria are met Why it’s interesting: Paid internship with structured training in sales and business development, plus mentorship and real project work in the healthcare/diagnostics space. Strong option if you’re a rising senior looking to turn an internship into a full-time offer.

Employer: The Colie Group

Location: Charleston, South Carolina Metropolitan Area

Type: Full-time

Pay: Performance-based (no range listed)

Performance-based (no range listed) Why it’s interesting: Entry-friendly sales role helping families with life insurance and financial services. Flexible scheduling, training, mentorship, and clear advancement paths — good for people coming from customer service, retail, or hospitality.

Employer: Auris

Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time, W2

Pay: Top 25% can expect $90,000–$105,000+ in year one (100% commission, lifetime residuals, portfolio equity)

Top 25% can expect in year one (100% commission, lifetime residuals, portfolio equity) Why it’s interesting: B2B field role selling payroll and HR solutions to small/mid-sized businesses. Comes with medical, dental, life, disability, and 401(k) match — ideal if you’re a driven hunter who likes short sales cycles and residual income.

Employer: Shannon Teolis – State Farm Insurance Agent

Location: Charleston, SC (James Island)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $55,000–$100,000/year (base salary + commission + bonuses)

(base salary + commission + bonuses) Why it’s interesting: Inside/outside insurance sales with strong community focus, Monday–Friday schedule, health benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, and clear growth. Great if you want a stable small-business culture with uncapped commissions.

Employer: Mackenzie Stuart (recruiting for a home infusion pharmacy)

(recruiting for a home infusion pharmacy) Location: South Carolina – Midlands & Lowcountry (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Highly competitive base + uncapped commission + car allowance; $450,000+ OTE

Highly competitive base + uncapped commission + car allowance; Why it’s interesting: High-impact healthcare sales role growing IVIG referrals across SC. Best for experienced pharma/infusion or clinical pros with strong provider relationships who want big upside and a mission tied to patient care.

Employer: MegaCorp Logistics

Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Contract (with full benefits listed)

(with full benefits listed) Pay: $80,000–$100,000/year salary + 15% commission first year of a new account & 5% for life of account

salary Why it’s interesting: Senior-level new business role in full truckload/3PL. You’ll own national account strategy, RFPs, and pricing with huge long-term commission potential plus medical, 401(k) match, PTO, and a high-energy culture.

Employer: EquipmentShare

Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $150,000–$600,000 total compensation (about $24,000 base + uncapped commission )

(about ) Why it’s interesting: Outside sales role renting heavy construction equipment with a people-first, tech-driven company. Includes vehicle or allowance, full benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and big upside if you love B2B hunting in construction.

Employer: Fresh Start Paint Pros

Location: Charleston, SC (on the road)

Type: Field sales (entry-level track)

Field sales (entry-level track) Pay: $70,000–$150,000/year (base + commissions)

(base + commissions) Why it’s interesting: Door-to-door, high-ticket residential painting sales with paid training and a clear path from junior to full Project Consultant. Strong fit if you’re ambitious, coachable, and want real-world closing skills, not a desk job.

Employer: Great Homes of South Carolina (Epique Realty)

Location: Charleston, SC (serving SC markets)

Type: Real estate sales (commission-based)

Real estate sales (commission-based) Pay: $60,000–$100,000/year (depends on production)

(depends on production) Why it’s interesting: Team-based real estate role with tech, marketing support, and training to grow your book of business. You’ll handle buyers/sellers, lead gen, and negotiations — ideal if you have or are getting your SC Real Estate License.

Employer: Mayesh Wholesale Florist

Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday 7:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.

, Monday–Friday Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Relationship-heavy sales role serving florists with fresh product. Daytime weekday hours, warehouse/office environment, and solid benefits including health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and PTO.

Employer: Palms Associates, LLC

Location: Charleston, SC (Shadowmoss Pointe Apts & Townhomes)

(Shadowmoss Pointe Apts & Townhomes) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Front-line leasing and resident relations at a 220-unit community with strong long-term ownership. Offers housing discount, bonuses, generous PTO, 401(k) with 4% match + profit sharing, HSA contributions, and real career growth in property management.

Employer: Army & Air Force Exchange Service

Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Creative role planning and maintaining in-store displays, signage, and merchandising programs. Good fit if you like design, retail environments, and work that directly impacts customer experience and sales.

Employer: RNR Tire Express

Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Top earners $67,000–$75,000+ , average $45,000–$55,000

Top earners , average Why it’s interesting: Retail sales with strong bonus potential, Sundays off, and full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid holidays/vacation). Great if you like helping customers and want a clear path to higher earnings.

Employer: Metropolis Technologies

Location: Charleston, SC (office-first, 4 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $75,000–$95,000 base + additional comp (stock options, bonus plans, benefits)

+ additional comp (stock options, bonus plans, benefits) Why it’s interesting: B2B SaaS sales track role selling AI/computer-vision parking solutions. You’ll prospect, run discovery, demos, and partner with senior AEs — perfect if you’re an SDR/BDR ready to step into a full AE path.

Employer: Supermetrics

Location: Remote from SC (EST/CST)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $146,000–$160,000 OTE (remote US-based)

(remote US-based) Why it’s interesting: Fully remote MarTech/analytics AE role selling into Latin America. Requires business-level Spanish and B2B SaaS experience; comes with 100% paid healthcare for you and your family, equity, stipends, and strong earning potential.

If one of these caught your eye, open the link, skim the full posting, and send your resume while it’s fresh. Charleston’s sales market moves fast — don’t wait if it feels like a fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.