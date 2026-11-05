🚔 Charleston public safety jobs with multiple openings

Charleston has a steady need for people who can keep job sites, venues, and crews safe. Here are several solid public safety and safety-focused roles hiring now.

Employer: Omega Guard Services

Omega Guard Services Location: Charleston, SC (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.00 – $26.00 per hour

Work Friday and Saturday nights at some of Charleston’s busiest restaurants and nightlife spots. This role is front-of-house security: checking IDs, managing the door, watching crowds, and keeping guests and staff safe, with paid training and a clear path to leadership.

Employer: Russell Marine LLC

Location: Charleston, SC Metropolitan Area (project and yard sites)

(project and yard sites) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Field role supporting marine and railroad construction projects, focused on health, safety, and environmental compliance. You’ll lead hazard analyses, safety meetings, and incident reporting while working closely with project managers and crews on active job sites.

Employer: HITT Contracting

Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Senior safety role guiding the safety performance of multiple construction projects and business units. You’ll manage safety staff, run inspections, lead incident response, and help shape corporate safety programs and training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and may have related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.