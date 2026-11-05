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🚔 Charleston public safety jobs with multiple openings
Charleston has a steady need for people who can keep job sites, venues, and crews safe. Here are several solid public safety and safety-focused roles hiring now.
Security Officer – Hospitality & Site Protection
- Employer: Omega Guard Services
- Location: Charleston, SC (in-person)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $18.00 – $26.00 per hour
Work Friday and Saturday nights at some of Charleston’s busiest restaurants and nightlife spots. This role is front-of-house security: checking IDs, managing the door, watching crowds, and keeping guests and staff safe, with paid training and a clear path to leadership.
Field HSE Safety Technician
- Employer: Russell Marine LLC
- Location: Charleston, SC Metropolitan Area (project and yard sites)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Field role supporting marine and railroad construction projects, focused on health, safety, and environmental compliance. You’ll lead hazard analyses, safety meetings, and incident reporting while working closely with project managers and crews on active job sites.
Safety Manager
- Employer: HITT Contracting
- Location: Charleston, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Senior safety role guiding the safety performance of multiple construction projects and business units. You’ll manage safety staff, run inspections, lead incident response, and help shape corporate safety programs and training.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and may have related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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