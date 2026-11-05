⚖️ Charleston SC Legal Jobs with Multiple Openings & $150K+ Role

Charleston’s legal scene is busy right now, with options from big-firm litigation to hands-on case work. Here are several solid roles if you’re building a career in Legal & Compliance.

Employer: Taylor Root (recruiting for a full-service law firm)

Taylor Root (recruiting for a full-service law firm) Location: Charleston, SC (Hybrid)

Salary: $150,000–$210,000 , depending on experience and level

, depending on experience and level Type: Full-time, Attorney (4+ years)

Handle complex employment defense work for employers, from discrimination and harassment claims to wage-and-hour and agency proceedings in state and federal court. Great fit if you have 4+ years of employment litigation, want direct client contact, strong mentorship, and a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with profit-sharing, PTO, parental leave, and more).

Employer: Morgan & Morgan, P.A.

Location: Charleston, SC (On-site)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Work at a large, nationwide personal injury firm helping manage cases from intake to closing. You’ll talk with clients daily, gather medical records, work with insurance carriers, help prepare demands, and support attorneys on settlements—all on-site, which is ideal if you want close training and a fast-paced office. Benefits include medical and dental insurance, 401(k), paid time off, and paid holidays.

Employer: Clevanoo LLC (recruiting for a client)

(recruiting for a client) Location: Charleston, SC (On-site)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, Direct Hire

Support corporate litigation, ideally with construction litigation experience, on large and complex matters or government investigations. This role calls for 4+ years of litigation paralegal experience, strong tech skills (MS Office, e-discovery tools like Relativity, case management software), and sharp attention to detail—great if you’re coming from a big firm or highly regulated industry.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related roles or future openings at the same firms.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.