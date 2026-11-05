🍽️ Charleston, SC Food & Hospitality: Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Charleston’s food and hotel scene is buzzing right now, with openings from coffee bars to fine dining and big-name hotels. If you’ve got a heart for service, there’s likely a spot here with your name on it.

Employer: Circle K

Circle K Location: North Charleston, SC (Remount Rd)

North Charleston, SC (Remount Rd) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Prepare to run your own quick-service restaurant in about 90 days. You’ll learn hiring, scheduling, food safety, and financials, with solid benefits like medical, 401(k) match, tuition help, and meal discounts.

Employer: Emeline / Clerks Coffee Company

Location: Charleston, SC

Charleston, SC Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Work in a bright, social coffee bar crafting quality drinks and chatting with guests. Great fit if you love coffee, know your way around brewing gear, and want part-time hours with access to discounted health perks.

Employer: Pilot Flying J / Pilot Company

Location: Charleston, SC

Charleston, SC Type: Full-time

Pay: $11.54–$16.08/hour

Keep the deli stocked, prepped, and clean at a busy travel center. Weekly pay, free daily meals, fuel discounts, low-cost health plans, PTO, and 401(k) make this a strong option if you like fast-paced, steady work.

Employer: LBA Hospitality

Location: Charleston, SC

Charleston, SC Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Hotel cook role preparing menu items to brand standards while keeping a clean, safe kitchen. Comes with quarterly bonuses, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, hotel discounts, and optional DailyPay.

Employer: Morrison Healthcare / Compass Healthcare

Location: Charleston, SC

Charleston, SC Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead hospital foodservice operations, managing a large team, client relationships, and budgets. Ideal for someone with several years of foodservice leadership and P&L experience, plus access to robust medical, retirement, and wellness benefits.

Employer: BHC

Location: Charleston, SC

Charleston, SC Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Use your sewing skills to alter and maintain staff uniforms, guest garments, and hotel linens. Great for an experienced tailor who wants steady, detail-focused work in a hotel setting.

Employer: Island Provisions – Downtown

Location: Charleston, SC

Charleston, SC Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $18–$23/hour

Daytime kitchen role cooking breakfast, lunch, and catering items in a collaborative, fun environment. You’ll handle prep, line cooking, and kitchen cleanliness, with employee discounts, paid training, and flexible schedules.

Employer: Wentworth Mansion

Location: Charleston, SC

Charleston, SC Type: Seasonal (Nov–Jan)

Seasonal (Nov–Jan) Pay: Not listed

Perfect holiday gig at a luxury inn: greet guests, help with luggage, valet cars, and host evening social hour. You’ll need a valid driver’s license, flexible schedule, and comfort lifting up to 50 lbs.

Employer: Kendrick's

Location: Charleston, SC

Charleston, SC Type: Not specified (in-person)

Not specified (in-person) Pay: From ~$1,500/week

Upscale, guest-focused serving role in a new restaurant from a long-time Charleston family. Expect deep menu and wine knowledge, slower-paced, high-touch service, and benefits like health, dental, vision, paid training, and flexible schedules.

Employer: InTown Suites

Location: Charleston, SC

Charleston, SC Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead the housekeeping team, set schedules, inspect rooms, and jump in to clean when needed. Comes with health, dental, vision, life, disability, 401(k) with match, PTO, weekly pay, Sundays off, and no late shifts.

Employer: Makeready / Emeline

Location: Charleston, SC

Charleston, SC Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Serve in a stylish, “foodie” restaurant focused on warm, genuine hospitality. You’ll manage detailed orders, timing, and guest relationships, with access to part-time benefits like TeleDoc and discounted dental/vision.

Employer: Kendrick's

Location: Charleston, SC

Charleston, SC Type: Not specified (in-person)

Not specified (in-person) Pay: From ~$1,500/week

Craft thoughtful cocktails and run a polished bar program in a new, upscale spot. Ideal if you have strong spirits and wine knowledge and want solid earning potential plus health, dental, vision, and paid training.

Employer: Ciao Bella

Location: Charleston, SC

Charleston, SC Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.50–$16/hour (25–40 hours/week)

Keep the kitchen running by washing dishes, helping with prep, and supporting bussing. Good fit if you like active work, want to learn the back-of-house, and can handle a busy, hands-on environment.

Employer: Kendrick's

Location: Charleston, SC

Charleston, SC Type: Not specified (in-person)

Not specified (in-person) Pay: $18–$22/hour

Be the first face guests see at a new, upscale restaurant. You’ll manage reservations and seating flow, answer phones, and keep the entrance welcoming, with access to health, dental, vision, and flexible schedules.

Employer: Church's Texas Chicken

Location: North Charleston, SC (Dorchester Rd)

North Charleston, SC (Dorchester Rd) Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Step into hourly leadership, running shifts, coaching team members, and handling cash and inventory tasks. Good move if you have QSR experience and want to grow toward full management.

Employer: Makeready / Clerks Coffee Company

Location: Charleston, SC

Charleston, SC Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Another listing for the same barista role at Clerks Coffee, with the same focus on warm hospitality, strong coffee knowledge, and part-time benefits through Makeready.

Employer: Hilton

Location: Charleston, SC

Charleston, SC Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Front-desk role handling check-in/out, payments, and guest questions in a historic-district hotel. Comes with Hilton’s well-known perks like deep hotel discounts, PTO, health benefits, retirement plans, and mental health support.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.