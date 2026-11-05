👔 Charleston, SC Exec & Management Jobs With Multiple Openings

Charleston’s leadership job market is hot right now, especially if you’re comfortable running big teams, big budgets, or big construction sites. Here are several senior roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Voya Financial

Voya Financial Location: Remote, based in Charleston, SC

Salary: $140,000 – $150,000 base + incentives

+ incentives Type: Full-time

This is a senior, fully remote role owning the tech roadmap for Voya’s Employee Benefits products. You’ll lead cross‑functional teams, prioritize features, and drive adoption, with hands‑on FINEOS experience required and strong Agile/product leadership.

Employer: K&L Gates (global law firm)

(global law firm) Location: Remote, based in Charleston, SC

Salary: $129,000 – $257,000 / year

Type: Full-time

Lead a global team managing the firm’s research tools, subscriptions, and legal information platforms. Ideal if you have an MLIS or similar graduate degree, deep legal research tech experience, and enjoy vendor negotiations, budgeting, and portfolio strategy.

Employer: Mercedes-Benz Vans, LLC

Location: Charleston, SC

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

High‑impact owner‑side role leading large plant infrastructure and expansion projects from concept through commissioning. Great fit if you have 7+ years managing industrial or manufacturing construction, strong project controls skills, and want to shape the future of the Charleston van plant.

Employer: KYDA Partners Ltd (recruiting for an owner‑led GC)

(recruiting for an owner‑led GC) Location: Charleston, SC metro

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Run commercial and historic renovation projects for a local general contractor, working directly with the founders. Good for someone who likes hands‑on project ownership from precon through closeout and wants a visible role in a growing firm.

Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for a multifamily developer)

(recruiting for a multifamily developer) Location: Charleston, SC

Salary: $145,000 – $165,000 base + bonuses

Type: Full-time

Lead field operations on ground‑up multifamily projects (garden‑style, wraps, podiums) around Charleston. You’ll own on‑site scheduling, subs, safety, and quality; requires 5+ years as a multifamily superintendent and experience taking at least one project from start to finish.

Employer: DXC Technology

Location: Charleston, SC

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Own the roadmap for AI‑enabled insurance apps across DXC’s property & casualty portfolio. Perfect if you blend insurance domain expertise (especially claims) with software product management and Agile/SAFe delivery.

Employer: Clark Construction Group

Location: Charleston, SC

Salary: $85,000 – $185,000 base (plus bonus & benefits)

(plus bonus & benefits) Type: Full-time

Lead field operations on large commercial projects like high‑rise residential, mixed‑use, or higher‑ed buildings. You’ll drive schedule, safety, and quality on site and mentor field teams; needs 7+ years on large‑scale projects and strong leadership.

Employer: Johnson, Mirmiran & Thompson (JMT)

Location: Charleston metro (role can be based in various JMT locations)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Executive‑level role leading JMT’s nationwide Construction Engineering Inspection practice. You’ll set strategy, support major DOT and public‑sector pursuits, oversee field delivery standards, and guide a large, distributed CEI workforce; requires 15+ years CEI/transportation construction leadership.

Employer: Turner & Townsend Heery

Location: Charleston, SC

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Act as the owner’s rep on public‑sector projects (K‑12, higher ed, municipal, community facilities). You’ll manage budget, schedule, risk, and stakeholder communication from planning through closeout; best for someone with 10+ years PM experience in public‑sector design and construction.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible for the right leader.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.