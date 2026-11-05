🔧 Charleston SC Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Charleston’s hotels and cleaning crews are busy, which means steady work for people who like keeping spaces clean, safe, and running smoothly.

Here are several solid building and grounds roles hiring now around Charleston, SC.

Employer: Hilton

Hilton Location: Charleston, SC (West Ashley)

(West Ashley) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on hotel role keeping guest rooms, public areas, and back-of-house spaces in safe working order. You’ll handle basic repairs (carpentry, plumbing, electrical, HVAC), respond to work orders, and get access to Hilton’s travel perks, PTO, and benefits for eligible team members.

Employer: Champion Commercial Cleaning LLP

Location: Charleston & Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.00 – $31.05 per hour (listing also notes starting at $25/hr)

Lead commercial cleaning operations across multiple sites, manage supervisors and staff, handle inspections, scheduling, and client relationships. Good fit if you have a few years of janitorial or facilities management experience and like running the whole show.

Employer: INTOWN SUITES

Location: 2236 Savannah Hwy, Charleston, SC 29414

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hotel housekeeping role cleaning guest rooms and common areas, with Sundays off and no late shifts. Full-time staff may get health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, weekly pay, and flexible schedules.

Employer: Carolina Floor Solutions

Location: Charleston, SC (on the road in Tri-County area)

Type: Part-time (may grow to full-time)

Pay: $22.00 – $35.00 per hour (production-based)

Travel to different businesses to deep clean and restore tile, grout, carpet, and other flooring using pro equipment. Great for someone detail-oriented who doesn’t mind lifting heavy gear and wants higher hourly pay tied to how much work gets done.

Employer: Champion Commercial Cleaning LLP

Location: Charleston, SC (North Charleston, Downtown, Mt. Pleasant)

Type: Contract, Part-time (weekends only)

Schedule: Weekends, 5 PM – Midnight

Weekends, Pay: From $45.00 per hour, paid monthly (on the 10th)

Weekend-only floor care role stripping and waxing floors, buffing, and carpet cleaning at multiple sites. Ideal if you already have floor-care experience, can work independently, and are comfortable with monthly direct-deposit pay.

Employer: Germaphobes LLC

Location: Summerville, SC (greater Charleston area)

(greater Charleston area) Type: Part-time

Schedule: Mon, Wed, Fri (3 days/week)

(3 days/week) Pay: $600.00 per month (paid monthly)

Part-time cleaning role handling offices, restrooms, floors, and common areas with floor machines and standard janitorial tools. Good side job if you’re detail-focused, reliable, and want a steady three-day-a-week schedule.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Charleston’s hospitality and cleaning jobs tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.