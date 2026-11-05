🏥 Charles Town Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Well-Paid Roles Open Now

Charles Town’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options from travel therapy to retail pharmacy. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there’s real money and benefits on the table.

Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Therapy

Fusion Medical Staffing – Therapy Location: Charles Town, WV (travel assignment)

(travel assignment) Type: Travel / Internship , 13 weeks , 40 hrs/week , day shift

, , , day shift Pay: $1,918 per week (plus potential tax-free stipends)

13-week travel SLP role with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO after 1,560 hours, CEU and license reimbursement, and 24/7 recruiter support. Great fit if you want strong pay, benefits from day one, and experience in a new setting while working with a full clinical support team.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Charles Town, WV

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.50 – $35.75 per hour

Lead the day-to-day pharmacy operations as a full-time certified pharmacy technician, including workflow, tech scheduling, training, and customer experience. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), employee discount, and career development programs for techs who want to step into leadership.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Charles Town, WV (district support role)

(district support role) Type: Full-time , ~ 30 hours/week

, ~ Pay: $60.00 – $76.00 per hour

Float Staff Pharmacist role supporting multiple CVS locations, focused on patient safety, immunizations, workflow, and team leadership. Offers a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options, wellness programs) and a chance to grow inside a large, well-known healthcare company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.