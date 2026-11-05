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Charles City County
Charles City releases Issue 2 of Community Courier
7 days ago
Charles City County has released the second issue of the Charles City Community Courier, with updates on county finances, infrastructure projects, the 2027 property reassessment, community highlights, local business spotlights, and upcoming holiday events. Residents can read the full Issue 2 online here: Charles City Community Courier – Issue 2.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Charles City County, Virginia
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