Charleroi’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid openings for people who like hands-on, technical work. If you’re good with tools, testing, or maintenance, these are worth a look.

Employer: Alstom Grid

Alstom Grid Location: Charleroi, PA

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

Build electrical subassemblies and current transformers using drawings and work instructions. Great if you like detailed, steady work with measuring tools, copper, and insulation materials.

Employer: Alstom Grid

Alstom Grid Location: Charleroi, PA

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

Test current transformers and circuit breakers in a high-voltage lab to meet strict quality standards. Good fit if you have 2+ years in testing or manufacturing, can read schematics, and like careful, safety-focused work.

Employer: Pennsylvania Food Corporation (PFC) / Morski Brands

Location: Charleroi, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep food production lines running by doing preventive maintenance and repairs on conveyors, pumps, motors, and more. Ideal if you have 2–3 years of industrial maintenance experience and want steady work in a growing food manufacturing operation.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, pay, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.