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Chardon
💰 Chardon 2027 budget, water/sewer rate hikes, sidewalk tax repeal
12 days ago
💰 Chardon approves 2027 budget, utility rate changes
Chardon City Council has approved the 2027 city budget and several related laws.
Key points for residents:
- The City plans about $23 million in 2027 spending. Residents cover about 31% (~$7.13M) of costs; businesses and non-residents cover the rest.
- Major 2027 projects include street repaving (Meadowlands Dr.), water main work, sewer plant upgrades, park and pool repairs, and Chardon Square and parking lot planning.
- The City is keeping healthy reserves: General Fund 34.4%, Water 10.5%, Sewer 10.7%.
Approved changes that affect bills and fees:
- Water rates: up 8% in 2027, then 5% in 2028 and 2029 (effective Jan 1, 2027).
- Sewer rates: continue to rise 3.5% per year.
- Permit fees: most zoning/permit fees are increasing and being simplified.
- Parks sponsorships: new program lets businesses sponsor parks in exchange for limited marketing.
- Sidewalk assessment: this special property tax is repealed starting Tax Year 2027.
Questions? Contact the City Manager, 111 Water Street, Chardon, OH 44024, (440) 286-2600, mgr.ofc@cityofchardon.gov.
More Info: Chardon 2027 City Budget • Chardon, OH
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