💰 Chardon approves 2027 budget, utility rate changes Chardon City Council has approved the 2027 city budget and several related laws. Key points for residents: The City plans about $23 million in 2027 spending. Residents cover about 31% (~$7.13M) of costs; businesses and non-residents cover the rest.

in 2027 spending. Residents cover about of costs; businesses and non-residents cover the rest. Major 2027 projects include street repaving (Meadowlands Dr.) , water main work , sewer plant upgrades , park and pool repairs , and Chardon Square and parking lot planning .

, , , , and . The City is keeping healthy reserves: General Fund 34.4%, Water 10.5%, Sewer 10.7%. Approved changes that affect bills and fees: Water rates : up 8% in 2027 , then 5% in 2028 and 2029 (effective Jan 1, 2027 ).

: up , then (effective ). Sewer rates : continue to rise 3.5% per year .

: continue to rise . Permit fees : most zoning/permit fees are increasing and being simplified.

: most zoning/permit fees are increasing and being simplified. Parks sponsorships : new program lets businesses sponsor parks in exchange for limited marketing.

: new program lets businesses sponsor parks in exchange for limited marketing. Sidewalk assessment: this special property tax is repealed starting Tax Year 2027. Questions? Contact the City Manager, 111 Water Street, Chardon, OH 44024, (440) 286-2600, mgr.ofc@cityofchardon.gov.

More Info: Chardon 2027 City Budget • Chardon, OH