🎓 Chappaqua Education Jobs with Multiple Openings & Solid Pay

Chappaqua has some nice options right now if you enjoy working with kids or teaching. A couple of local schools are hiring, plus there’s a well-paid music role.

Employer: World Cup Nursery School

World Cup Nursery School Location: Chappaqua, NY

Salary: $17.50–$20.00 per hour (about 30–35 hours/week)

(about 30–35 hours/week) Type: Full-Time, school year (summer camp optional)

Caring, energetic assistant teachers help with lessons, play, and daily routines in bright classrooms with indoor/outdoor spaces. Benefits for 25+ hours/week include health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, life insurance, tuition reimbursement, and chances to grow in early childhood education.

Employer: World Cup Nursery School

World Cup Nursery School Location: Chappaqua, NY

Salary: $17.50–$20.00 per hour (about 15–25 hours/week)

(about 15–25 hours/week) Type: Part-Time, school year (summer camp optional)

Flexible hours for folks who love working with young children but don’t want full-time. You’ll support classroom teachers with activities, stories, and outdoor play. If you go over 25 hours/week, you can access health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, plus professional development and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Music in Chappaqua

Location: Chappaqua, NY (studio and in-home lessons)

(studio and in-home lessons) Salary: From $50.00 per hour

Type: Part-Time (start November 2026)

Teach piano to students ages 3 and up at an established local music school. They’re looking for a warm, patient teacher who can commit for at least three years, keep a steady weekly schedule, and build long-term relationships with families. W-2 or 1099 options are available.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.