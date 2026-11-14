Puppy lovers in Chapin, this one’s for you! A whole litter of Mutt mix babies named Manatee are looking for loving homes through Sailing and Saving Lives.

Each puppy has their own listing, so be sure to click through and read the full details on the site.

Breed: Mutt mix

Mutt mix Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Male

Shelter/Rescue: Sailing and Saving Lives (Chapin, SC)

(Chapin, SC) Source: Adoptapet

This little guy is one of several Manatee puppies in the litter. If you’re looking for a young pup to raise and train, he could be a great match.

👉 Meet Manatee and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mutt mix

Mutt mix Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Shelter/Rescue: Sailing and Saving Lives

Source: Adoptapet

One of the sweet female pups in the Manatee litter, ready to grow up with a family of her own.

👉 Meet Manatee and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mutt mix

Mutt mix Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Shelter/Rescue: Sailing and Saving Lives

Source: Adoptapet

Another adorable girl from the Manatee litter. Check her listing for photos and any updates on her care.

👉 Meet Manatee and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mutt mix

Mutt mix Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Shelter/Rescue: Sailing and Saving Lives

Source: Adoptapet

A second baby boy in the Manatee group, looking for a safe and happy home.

👉 Meet Manatee and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mutt mix

Mutt mix Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Shelter/Rescue: Sailing and Saving Lives

Source: Adoptapet

Yet another handsome male pup from this litter. Perfect for someone ready for puppy energy and training.

👉 Meet Manatee and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mutt mix

Mutt mix Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Shelter/Rescue: Sailing and Saving Lives

Source: Adoptapet

Another little boy from the Manatee crew, waiting for his person to find him.

👉 Meet Manatee and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mutt mix

Mutt mix Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Shelter/Rescue: Sailing and Saving Lives

Source: Adoptapet

A sweet female puppy from the same litter, ready to bond with her new family.

👉 Meet Manatee and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mutt mix

Mutt mix Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Shelter/Rescue: Sailing and Saving Lives

Source: Adoptapet

Another girl from the Manatee litter, hoping for a cozy bed and a loving home.

👉 Meet Manatee and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mutt mix

Mutt mix Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Shelter/Rescue: Sailing and Saving Lives

Source: Adoptapet

One more baby boy in this big, lovable litter of Manatee pups.

👉 Meet Manatee and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these puppies, please reach out to Sailing and Saving Lives through their Adoptapet listings to ask about adoption fees, vaccinations, spay/neuter status, and meet-and-greet times. Share this with friends and neighbors in the Chapin area—one share could help a puppy find a home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.