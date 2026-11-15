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🐱 Gentle Chapel Hill Cats Ready to Join Loving Homes
These Chapel Hill cats are hoping for a cozy spot on your couch and a person to call their own. Each one has a different story, but all are ready for a safe, loving home.
Snuggles
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: About 1 year (adult)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Personality: Adventurous, affectionate, talkative
- Good with:
- Cats: Yes, with a slow introduction
- Kids: Yes, she “loves all kids”
- Health: Already spayed
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Cat Tales Rescue NC
Snuggles is a young tortie beauty who loves attention and enjoys being around people. She’s social, chatty, and would be a great fit for a family home where there’s plenty going on and lots of love to share. You can even meet her in person at the cat café.
👉 Meet Snuggles and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Waylon
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Adoption fee: $159
- Shelter: Beautiful Together Animal Sanctuary
Waylon is a young orange boy with a bright future ahead of him. He’s being cared for by Beautiful Together Animal Sanctuary and is looking for a safe, loving home where he can grow up and feel secure.
👉 Meet Waylon and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jennings
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange/Red
- Adoption fee: $159
- Shelter: Beautiful Together Animal Sanctuary
Jennings is a young orange girl, also with Beautiful Together Animal Sanctuary. She’s ready for a fresh start with adopters who will give her time to settle in and feel at home.
👉 Meet Jennings and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lyra
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: 5 years (adult)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Personality: Calm, graceful, independent
- Background: Rescued after a difficult divorce left her without a home
- Home needs:
- Quiet, peaceful environment
- A place where she can have her own space and routine
- Favorite things: Perching on the top of a cat tree by a sunny window
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter/Contact: For Adoption By Private Owner (Chapel Hill, NC)
Lyra is a gentle, independent tuxedo girl who likes to do things on her own terms. She’ll seek you out for affection when she’s ready, then return to her favorite sunny perch. She’s a great match for someone who wants a calm companion rather than a high-energy cat.
👉 Meet Lyra and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Chapel Hill, NC, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats, or share this with a friend who might be looking to adopt.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.