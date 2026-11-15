These Chapel Hill cats are hoping for a cozy spot on your couch and a person to call their own. Each one has a different story, but all are ready for a safe, loving home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: About 1 year (adult)

About 1 year (adult) Gender: Female

Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Personality: Adventurous, affectionate, talkative

Adventurous, affectionate, talkative Good with: Cats: Yes, with a slow introduction Kids: Yes, she “loves all kids”

Health: Already spayed

Already Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Cat Tales Rescue NC

Snuggles is a young tortie beauty who loves attention and enjoys being around people. She’s social, chatty, and would be a great fit for a family home where there’s plenty going on and lots of love to share. You can even meet her in person at the cat café.

👉 Meet Snuggles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption fee: $159

Shelter: Beautiful Together Animal Sanctuary

Waylon is a young orange boy with a bright future ahead of him. He’s being cared for by Beautiful Together Animal Sanctuary and is looking for a safe, loving home where he can grow up and feel secure.

👉 Meet Waylon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption fee: $159

Shelter: Beautiful Together Animal Sanctuary

Jennings is a young orange girl, also with Beautiful Together Animal Sanctuary. She’s ready for a fresh start with adopters who will give her time to settle in and feel at home.

👉 Meet Jennings and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: 5 years (adult)

(adult) Gender: Female

Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Personality: Calm, graceful, independent

Calm, graceful, independent Background: Rescued after a difficult divorce left her without a home

Rescued after a difficult divorce left her without a home Home needs: Quiet, peaceful environment A place where she can have her own space and routine

Favorite things: Perching on the top of a cat tree by a sunny window

Perching on the top of a cat tree by a sunny window Adoption fee: $100

Shelter/Contact: For Adoption By Private Owner (Chapel Hill, NC)

Lyra is a gentle, independent tuxedo girl who likes to do things on her own terms. She’ll seek you out for affection when she’s ready, then return to her favorite sunny perch. She’s a great match for someone who wants a calm companion rather than a high-energy cat.

👉 Meet Lyra and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Chapel Hill, NC, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats, or share this with a friend who might be looking to adopt.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.