Chapel Hill’s food scene is busy and growing, and a lot of spots are adding to their teams. Here are a few solid options if you like fast-paced, people-focused work.

Employer: Aramark

Aramark Location: Chapel Hill, NC (UNC campus)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role helps with meal prep, serving, and basic reporting at the Bojangles location on campus. Good fit if you’re comfortable on your feet, can follow food safety rules, and like a steady, structured kitchen job.

Employer: Nantucket Grill

Location: Chapel Hill, NC (Franklin St. area)

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: $15–$35/hour (depends on role, likely includes tips)

One application for multiple front-of-house roles across two Chapel Hill restaurants. Great if you have at least 1 year of restaurant (not fast food) experience, want tip potential, and can work a flexible schedule.

Employer: Shake Shack

Location: Chapel Hill, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a high-volume, fast-casual restaurant—overseeing daily operations, training staff, and driving guest experience. Best for someone with 2–3 years of restaurant management who wants benefits, bonuses, and growth with a national brand.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related roles listed on the same site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.