Chapel Hill has a nice mix of front-line customer roles and campus-based support work right now. Good options here if you like helping people and want steady hours.

Employer: Bennetts Company

Bennetts Company Location: Chapel Hill, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Category fit: Client-facing, intake, customer journey

Meet with people seeking estate planning or probate help, listen to their situation, and guide them into the right services (no legal advice needed). You’ll manage the full client journey, keep the CRM updated, and work closely with the legal team—great if you’re organized, empathetic, and love clear communication.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #3182

Location: 12500 US 15 501 N, Chapel Hill, NC 27517

Type: Full-time

Salary: $15 – $28 per hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums and performance incentives

+ possible and performance incentives Shifts: Opening, Morning

Keep the Fresh area stocked, rotate meat and produce, and follow food safety rules so displays look good all day. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package (health, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, discounts, and paid education through Live Better U).

Employer: University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill – FPG Child Development Institute

Location: Chapel Hill, NC (Hybrid possible)

Type: Part-time temporary (12 hrs/week, 6+ months)

Salary: $15.45 per hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:30am–5:00pm (hours within this window)

Handle incoming and outgoing calls, log each interaction, and keep communication flowing for child development research projects. Nice fit if you want campus experience, like phone-based customer contact, and need a lighter, steady schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details on hours and duties can help you decide fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.