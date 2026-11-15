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🛒 Chapel Hill Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Roles Paying $15+/hr
Chapel Hill has a nice mix of front-line customer roles and campus-based support work right now. Good options here if you like helping people and want steady hours.
Client Engagement Specialist
- Employer: Bennetts Company
- Location: Chapel Hill, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Category fit: Client-facing, intake, customer journey
Meet with people seeking estate planning or probate help, listen to their situation, and guide them into the right services (no legal advice needed). You’ll manage the full client journey, keep the CRM updated, and work closely with the legal team—great if you’re organized, empathetic, and love clear communication.
Meat/Produce Team Associate
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #3182
- Location: 12500 US 15 501 N, Chapel Hill, NC 27517
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $15 – $28 per hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums and performance incentives
- Shifts: Opening, Morning
Keep the Fresh area stocked, rotate meat and produce, and follow food safety rules so displays look good all day. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package (health, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, discounts, and paid education through Live Better U).
Research Technician (Call Support – 3 Openings)
- Employer: University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill – FPG Child Development Institute
- Location: Chapel Hill, NC (Hybrid possible)
- Type: Part-time temporary (12 hrs/week, 6+ months)
- Salary: $15.45 per hour
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:30am–5:00pm (hours within this window)
Handle incoming and outgoing calls, log each interaction, and keep communication flowing for child development research projects. Nice fit if you want campus experience, like phone-based customer contact, and need a lighter, steady schedule.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details on hours and duties can help you decide fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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