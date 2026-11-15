Looking for a loyal friend in Chapel Hill? These adoptable dogs are waiting patiently for someone to bring them home and love them for life.

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Canaan Dog mix

Labrador Retriever / Canaan Dog mix Age: Young (about 1 year)

Young (about 1 year) Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Weight: About 55 lbs

About 55 lbs Adoption Fee: $550

Shelter: Souls of Satos – Chapel Hill, NC Foster

Phone: (919) 426-1862

Louis is a big, playful lovebug who’s ready to leave a rough start behind and enjoy life in a safe, happy home. He’s described as a sweet, loving boy who just wants his own family and a fresh start.

👉 Meet Louis and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Orange County Animal Services

Phone: (919) 942-7387 ext.3

Ayesha came in as a stray, so her past is a mystery, but staff say she’s very sweet, friendly, and loves to be a lap dog. She’s ready to charm you and soak up all the affection she can.

👉 Meet AYESHA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog

Australian Cattle Dog Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption Fee: $175

Shelter: Orange County Animal Services

Phone: (919) 942-7387 ext.3

Princess Kate is a young, friendly, and very cute stray pup looking for a fresh start. She’ll need a family ready for puppy training, playtime, and lots of love.

👉 Meet PRINCESS KATE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound (Unknown Type) mix

Hound (Unknown Type) mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Color: Black with White

Black with White Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Orange County Animal Services

Phone: (919) 942-7387 ext.3

Chip arrived as a stray, but he’s already winning hearts as a handsome and friendly guy. If you love hounds and their sweet personalities, Chip could be your new walking buddy.

👉 Meet CHIP and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Orange County Animal Services

Phone: (919) 942-7387 ext.3

Jakari came in as a stray and is being treated for skin issues and heartworms. He’s described as a friendly boy who just wants to be loved. The shelter’s medical team is already helping him, and he’s looking for a family who can continue his care and give him the comfort he deserves.

👉 Meet JAKARI and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Orange County Animal Services

Phone: (919) 942-7387 ext.3

Ezabella came to Orange County Animal Services from another shelter, so not much is known about her past. She did very well for her intake exam and is described as a happy girl who’s ready to find her new home.

👉 Meet EZABELLA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Black with White

Black with White Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Orange County Animal Services

Phone: (919) 942-7387 ext.3

Slippy also came from another shelter, so her background is unknown, but staff say she is energetic, friendly, and very treat-motivated. She is heartworm positive, and Orange County Animal Services will cover the cost of her heartworm treatment—just ask the front desk for details.

👉 Meet SLIPPY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Chapel Hill, NC, please consider visiting Souls of Satos or Orange County Animal Services to meet these wonderful dogs in person. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.