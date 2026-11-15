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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Chapel Hill
Looking for a loyal friend in Chapel Hill? These adoptable dogs are waiting patiently for someone to bring them home and love them for life.
Louis – The Big Playful Lovebug
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Canaan Dog mix
- Age: Young (about 1 year)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
- Weight: About 55 lbs
- Adoption Fee: $550
- Shelter: Souls of Satos – Chapel Hill, NC Foster
- Phone: (919) 426-1862
Louis is a big, playful lovebug who’s ready to leave a rough start behind and enjoy life in a safe, happy home. He’s described as a sweet, loving boy who just wants his own family and a fresh start.
👉 Meet Louis and apply to adopt on adoptapet
AYESHA
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper
- Adoption Fee: $125
- Shelter: Orange County Animal Services
- Phone: (919) 942-7387 ext.3
Ayesha came in as a stray, so her past is a mystery, but staff say she’s very sweet, friendly, and loves to be a lap dog. She’s ready to charm you and soak up all the affection she can.
👉 Meet AYESHA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
PRINCESS KATE
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle
- Adoption Fee: $175
- Shelter: Orange County Animal Services
- Phone: (919) 942-7387 ext.3
Princess Kate is a young, friendly, and very cute stray pup looking for a fresh start. She’ll need a family ready for puppy training, playtime, and lots of love.
👉 Meet PRINCESS KATE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CHIP
- Breed: Hound (Unknown Type) mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with White
- Adoption Fee: $125
- Shelter: Orange County Animal Services
- Phone: (919) 942-7387 ext.3
Chip arrived as a stray, but he’s already winning hearts as a handsome and friendly guy. If you love hounds and their sweet personalities, Chip could be your new walking buddy.
👉 Meet CHIP and apply to adopt on adoptapet
JAKARI
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $125
- Shelter: Orange County Animal Services
- Phone: (919) 942-7387 ext.3
Jakari came in as a stray and is being treated for skin issues and heartworms. He’s described as a friendly boy who just wants to be loved. The shelter’s medical team is already helping him, and he’s looking for a family who can continue his care and give him the comfort he deserves.
👉 Meet JAKARI and apply to adopt on adoptapet
EZABELLA
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with White
- Adoption Fee: $125
- Shelter: Orange County Animal Services
- Phone: (919) 942-7387 ext.3
Ezabella came to Orange County Animal Services from another shelter, so not much is known about her past. She did very well for her intake exam and is described as a happy girl who’s ready to find her new home.
👉 Meet EZABELLA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SLIPPY
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with White
- Adoption Fee: $125
- Shelter: Orange County Animal Services
- Phone: (919) 942-7387 ext.3
Slippy also came from another shelter, so her background is unknown, but staff say she is energetic, friendly, and very treat-motivated. She is heartworm positive, and Orange County Animal Services will cover the cost of her heartworm treatment—just ask the front desk for details.
👉 Meet SLIPPY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Chapel Hill, NC, please consider visiting Souls of Satos or Orange County Animal Services to meet these wonderful dogs in person. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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