📅 Free Arbor Day Celebration at Umstead Park

Celebrate Chapel Hill’s trees at a free Arbor Day Celebration on Friday, November 20, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM.

Join neighbors at Umstead Park, 399 Umstead Drive, Chapel Hill, NC 27517 for:

A River Birch tree planting

Special performances by 2nd grade students and their teachers Ms. Molly Biek, Ms. Kristina Joyce, and Ms. Aneesa Irizarry from Northside Elementary School

and their teachers from Participation by Mayor Jess Anderson

The event is free and open to everyone. It’s a nice midday outing if you’re nearby, and a fun way to support the next generation of tree stewards.

The Friends of Chapel Hill Parks and Recreation help protect and grow our urban forest by funding new native tree plantings each year, building a greener, healthier community for all.