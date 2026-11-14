Chapel Hill’s research scene is buzzing right now, especially at UNC–Chapel Hill. If you’re into data, lab work, or public health, there are several solid roles open with clear paths to grow.

Employer: University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (Eshelman School of Pharmacy)

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (Eshelman School of Pharmacy) Location: Kenansville, NC (housed under UNC–Chapel Hill)

(housed under UNC–Chapel Hill) Type: Part-time, time-limited (30 hrs/week, ~2 years)

Salary: $32,000 – $35,075

Deadline: 11/30/2026

Help run a National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities study with Hispanic adolescents and their parents. Great fit if you’re bilingual Spanish/English, enjoy patient contact, and want hands-on experience in clinical research and data collection with a mostly weekday daytime schedule.

Employer: University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (Pharmacology / SGC-UNC & MAP Core)

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (Pharmacology / SGC-UNC & MAP Core) Location: Chapel Hill, NC

Type: Full-time, permanent (EHRA Non-Faculty)

Salary: Hiring range dependent on qualifications/experience

Deadline: 11/30/2026

Start Date: 01/04/2027

Lead advanced LC–MS/MS and analytical method development in an open-science drug discovery program. Ideal if you have strong mass spectrometry experience, enjoy independent research, and want to collaborate across disciplines with chances to travel to conferences and partner labs.

Employer: University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (Environmental Sciences & Engineering)

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (Environmental Sciences & Engineering) Location: Chapel Hill, NC

Type: Full-time, temporary (6+ months)

Salary: $36.00/hour

Deadline: 11/18/2026

Start Date: 01/01/2027

Build quantitative microbial risk assessment models and interactive dashboards for hospitals and indoor environments. Great for someone with environmental/public health microbiology and modeling skills who wants applied work on pathogens, microbiomes, and indoor air quality.

Employer: University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (Collaborative Studies Coordinating Center – Biostatistics)

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (Collaborative Studies Coordinating Center – Biostatistics) Location: Chapel Hill, NC (hybrid eligible)

(hybrid eligible) Type: Full-time, time-limited

Salary: $50,000 – $59,870

Deadline: 11/20/2026

Support large multi-center clinical trials and epidemiology studies (NIH-funded) with project management, training, documentation, and data quality work. A strong option if you like coordinating complex public health research and want hybrid flexibility.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—UNC roles often connect you to other labs and projects once you’re in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.