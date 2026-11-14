Chapel Hill’s schools and UNC are hiring across teaching, admin, and faculty roles. If you’re in education, this is a good moment to make a move or level up.

Employer: Fusion Academy

Fusion Academy Location: Chapel Hill, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $26.00/hr

Teach one student at a time in a fully accredited private school for grades 4–12. You’ll design creative music lessons (from theory to recording arts), work with diverse learners, and get access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and potential bonus.

Employer: University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill – School of Education

Location: Chapel Hill, NC

Type: Full-time, permanent staff (EHRA NF)

Salary: Commensurate with experience

Application deadline: 11/30/2026

Proposed start date: 12/01/2026

Lead recruitment and admissions for all School of Education programs, with a focus on master’s-level students. This role mixes strategy, outreach, events, and data-driven enrollment work, with a possible hybrid schedule, strong UNC benefits, and lots of room for professional growth.

Employer: University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill – SCiLL

Location: Chapel Hill, NC

Type: Full-time, tenured/tenure-track faculty

Rank: Open Rank

Salary: Dependent on experience/qualifications

Application deadline: 01/07/2027

Proposed start date: 07/01/2027

Teach and research American political economy in UNC’s new School of Civic Life and Leadership. Ideal for scholars with a J.D. or Ph.D. in political science, law, economics, history, or related fields who want to publish, teach, and support civil discourse on campus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on duties and requirements, and Chapel Hill’s education scene is growing fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.