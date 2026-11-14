Chapel Hill has some very special cats and kittens hoping for a cozy, forever home. Here are a few of the sweet faces waiting to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue/Silver tabby

Gray/Blue/Silver tabby Adoption fee: $130

Shelter: Orange County Animal Services

Phone: (919) 942-7387 ext.3

About May:

May is described by her foster as a sweet, cuddly kitten who loves to play. She especially enjoys time with her foster mate Granola, and they make a great pair.

Her foster notes that May would love to be adopted together with Granola, since they play and bond so well.

👉 Meet May and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue/Silver tabby

Gray/Blue/Silver tabby Adoption fee: $130

Shelter: Orange County Animal Services

Phone: (919) 942-7387 ext.3

About Granola:

Granola’s foster calls her adorable, cuddly, and sometimes feisty. She loves:

Curling up in a blanket

Being held and petted

Playing with her foster kitten friend

Her foster thinks she’d do best staying with May, since they help calm each other and love to play together. Her fur is very soft, with a striking tabby pattern.

👉 Meet Granola and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White / Brown tabby

White / Brown tabby Adoption fee: $159

Shelter: Beautiful Together Animal Sanctuary

About Priscilla:

Priscilla is described as a gentle, delicate soul with a calm, comforting presence. She has a mostly snowy white coat with soft brown tabby striping, giving her a unique, storybook look.

She’s a quieter cat who offers soft affection and gentle curiosity, perfect for someone looking for a peaceful feline friend.

👉 Meet Priscilla and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red tabby

Orange/Red tabby Adoption fee: $130

Shelter: Orange County Animal Services

Phone: (919) 942-7387 ext.3

Lucas is a young orange tabby kitten at Orange County Animal Services, ready for a new home and family to grow up with.

👉 Meet Lucas and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $130

Shelter: Orange County Animal Services

Phone: (919) 942-7387 ext.3

Peyton is a brown tabby kitten looking for a safe, loving home where she can play, explore, and settle in with her new people.

👉 Meet Peyton and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $130

Shelter: Orange County Animal Services

Phone: (919) 942-7387 ext.3

Brooke is a sleek all-black kitten who’s waiting at the shelter for someone to bring her home and give her a fresh start.

👉 Meet Brooke and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Chapel Hill, NC, please consider visiting Orange County Animal Services or Beautiful Together Animal Sanctuary to meet these wonderful cats. Sharing their profiles with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.