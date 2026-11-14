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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Chapel Hill and Nearby
There are some nice free items around Chapel Hill (and just over the line in Durham) that neighbors are giving away. Here’s a quick look at what’s available now.
Set of 3 Cookbooks for Kids
Item: Set of 3 cookbooks for kids
Includes: Betty Crocker’s Cooky Book, The Complete Cookbook for Young Scientists, and Kids in the Kitchen
Condition: Not stated
Location: Westfall, Chapel Hill, NC
Source: nextdoor.com
Fun for kids who like to help in the kitchen or want to learn to cook and bake.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free Grill Tumbler
Item: Grill tumbler (free)
Condition: Not stated
Location: Westfall, Chapel Hill, NC
Source: nextdoor.com
Handy for anyone who grills and wants an extra tumbler for tools or supplies.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Veggies
Item: Fresh vegetables and fruit
Details: Green cabbage, oranges, lettuce, potatoes, and tomatoes
Condition: Fresh (per description)
Location: Ridgefield, Durham, NC (short drive from Chapel Hill)
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice mix of produce if you want to cook, meal prep, or share with a neighbor.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful to you, click through and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.