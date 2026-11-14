There are some nice free items around Chapel Hill (and just over the line in Durham) that neighbors are giving away. Here’s a quick look at what’s available now.

Item: Set of 3 cookbooks for kids

Includes: Betty Crocker’s Cooky Book, The Complete Cookbook for Young Scientists, and Kids in the Kitchen

Condition: Not stated

Location: Westfall, Chapel Hill, NC

Source: nextdoor.com

Fun for kids who like to help in the kitchen or want to learn to cook and bake.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Grill tumbler (free)

Condition: Not stated

Location: Westfall, Chapel Hill, NC

Source: nextdoor.com

Handy for anyone who grills and wants an extra tumbler for tools or supplies.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Fresh vegetables and fruit

Details: Green cabbage, oranges, lettuce, potatoes, and tomatoes

Condition: Fresh (per description)

Location: Ridgefield, Durham, NC (short drive from Chapel Hill)

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice mix of produce if you want to cook, meal prep, or share with a neighbor.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful to you, click through and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.