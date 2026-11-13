Chapel Hill’s customer service scene is busy right now, with options from big-box retail to pizza shops and eye care. Good mix of part-time and full-time, so you can match your schedule and income needs.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: 12500 US 15 501 N, Chapel Hill, NC 27517

Type: Part-Time (Mid-shift, Closing)

(Mid-shift, Closing) Pay: $15–$28/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

You’ll greet customers at the entrance, verify receipts, help with returns, and keep the front of the store safe and calm. Comes with big-company perks like health benefits, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education programs for part-time staff.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: 11312 Hwy. 15-501 N Suite 100, Chapel Hill, NC

Type: Full-Time

Pay: $10–$12/hour

You’ll take phone orders, answer questions, and keep customers happy in a fast-paced, team-focused shop. Offers flexible schedules, health benefits for eligible staff, PTO, 401(k), referral bonus, and 50% off pizza.

Employer: Triangle Visions Optometry (TeamVision / EssilorLuxottica)

Location: Chapel Hill, NC

Type: Full-Time

Pay: Not listed (pay based on experience, skills, and local minimums; may include bonus/commission)

Front-of-house role helping patients pick eyewear, learn about products, and check out at the point-of-sale. Good fit if you like sales, staying on your feet, and working in a health-focused setting with potential bonuses, health benefits, retirement savings, PTO, and discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more roles nearby, and it’s a great way to get your foot in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.