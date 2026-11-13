Chapel Hill’s campus scene is buzzing with new teaching and research roles, especially at UNC–Chapel Hill. If you’re ready to teach, mentor, or build new programs, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (Gillings School of Global Public Health)

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (Gillings School of Global Public Health) Location: Chapel Hill, NC

Type: Full-time, Tenure-track, Permanent Faculty

Salary: Hiring range dependent upon qualifications

Application deadline: 12/16/2026

Proposed start date: 07/01/2027

Teach and mentor students while leading research on big environmental challenges like climate, energy, water, and environmental health. This role includes teaching about 2 courses per year, guiding grad students and postdocs, and helping shape undergraduate engineering programs, all with comprehensive UNC benefits.

Employer: University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Department of American Studies

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Department of American Studies Location: Chapel Hill, NC

Type: Part-time, Visiting/Adjunct (approx. 6 months)

Hours: About 13.2 hours/week (0.33 FTE)

About Salary: Commensurate with education/experience

Application deadline: 11/14/2026

Proposed start date: 01/01/2027

Teach 3 sections of a 1-credit course (AMST 225L) where students learn stand-up comedy through workshops, performances, and assignments tied to ethics in comedy. Great fit if you have a PhD in American Studies or a related field and real experience teaching or performing stand-up.

Employer: Eshelman Innovation at UNC (nation’s #1 pharmacy school)

at UNC (nation’s #1 pharmacy school) Location: Chapel Hill, NC

Type: Full-time, Research Faculty

Salary: Not listed

Not listed How to apply: Must apply via UNC site: https://unc.peopleadmin.com/postings/328488

Lead research on Kairos, an AI-enabled venture creation methodology that helps turn university research into startups. You’ll act as Principal Investigator, design real-world studies, work with messy data, and help scale this model across universities—ideal if you have a PhD in strategy, entrepreneurship, innovation, or a related field and enjoy bridging research with practice.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives ideas for other paths or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.