📋 Chapel Hill Admin Jobs with Multiple UNC Openings

Chapel Hill’s admin scene is busy, especially at UNC. If you like organized work, steady hours, and campus perks, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Location: Chapel Hill, NC (on campus)

(on campus) Type: Full-Time, Permanent Staff (SHRA)

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM (40 hrs/week)

Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM (40 hrs/week) Hiring Range: $62,000 – $66,304/year

Application Deadline: 11/20/2026

Support the Chair of the Division of Chemical Biology and Medicinal Chemistry with high-level admin work, scheduling, and public-facing communication. This role is great if you’re detail-oriented, enjoy working with faculty and staff, and want strong state benefits, paid leave, and training opportunities.

Employer: University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Location: Chapel Hill, NC

Type: Full-Time, Temporary Staff (SHRA)

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:30 AM–5:30 PM (40 hrs/week)

Monday–Friday, 8:30 AM–5:30 PM (40 hrs/week) Hiring Range: $17.00 – $19.00/hour

Estimated Duration: 6 months or longer

Application Deadline: 11/16/2026

Be the main contact for dental patients and students—handling chairside scheduling, appointment changes, messages, and payment/insurance checks in EPIC. Good fit if you’re calm on the phone, like helping patients, and want healthcare experience without needing a degree beyond high school.

Employer: University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Location: Chapel Hill, NC

Type: Full-Time, Temporary Staff (SHRA)

Schedule: 40 hrs/week (exact hours not listed)

40 hrs/week (exact hours not listed) Hiring Range: $27.00/hour

Proposed Start Date: 11/23/2026

Estimated Duration: 6 months or longer

Application Deadline: 11/11/2026

Support faculty and the Area Chair with calendars, meetings, events, and visiting scholars at a top-ranked business school. Ideal if you have office experience, enjoy event coordination, and want to build skills in budget and calendar management.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.