undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
📋 Chapel Hill Admin Jobs with Multiple UNC Openings
Chapel Hill’s admin scene is busy, especially at UNC. If you like organized work, steady hours, and campus perks, these roles are worth a look.
Executive Assistant – CBMC (Eshelman School of Pharmacy)
- Employer: University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Location: Chapel Hill, NC (on campus)
- Type: Full-Time, Permanent Staff (SHRA)
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM (40 hrs/week)
- Hiring Range: $62,000 – $66,304/year
- Application Deadline: 11/20/2026
Support the Chair of the Division of Chemical Biology and Medicinal Chemistry with high-level admin work, scheduling, and public-facing communication. This role is great if you’re detail-oriented, enjoy working with faculty and staff, and want strong state benefits, paid leave, and training opportunities.
Mobile Patient Navigator – Adams School of Dentistry
- Employer: University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Location: Chapel Hill, NC
- Type: Full-Time, Temporary Staff (SHRA)
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:30 AM–5:30 PM (40 hrs/week)
- Hiring Range: $17.00 – $19.00/hour
- Estimated Duration: 6 months or longer
- Application Deadline: 11/16/2026
Be the main contact for dental patients and students—handling chairside scheduling, appointment changes, messages, and payment/insurance checks in EPIC. Good fit if you’re calm on the phone, like helping patients, and want healthcare experience without needing a degree beyond high school.
Faculty Executive Coordinator – Kenan-Flagler Business School
- Employer: University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Location: Chapel Hill, NC
- Type: Full-Time, Temporary Staff (SHRA)
- Schedule: 40 hrs/week (exact hours not listed)
- Hiring Range: $27.00/hour
- Proposed Start Date: 11/23/2026
- Estimated Duration: 6 months or longer
- Application Deadline: 11/11/2026
Support faculty and the Area Chair with calendars, meetings, events, and visiting scholars at a top-ranked business school. Ideal if you have office experience, enjoy event coordination, and want to build skills in budget and calendar management.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.