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🐱 Playful Chapel Hill Kittens Ready for Adoption Today
Looking for a new feline friend in Chapel Hill, NC? These sweet kittens are waiting at Orange County Animal Services for a safe, loving home.
BETA
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Adoption Fee: $130
- Shelter: Orange County Animal Services
- Phone: (919) 942-7387 ext.3
BETA is a handsome black-and-white tuxedo kitten with a soft medium coat. He’s young, curious, and ready to grow up in a home where he can feel safe and loved. If you’ve been wanting a kitten to bond with from an early age, BETA could be a great match.
👉 Meet BETA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MINEY
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray / Blue
- Adoption Fee: $130
- Shelter: Orange County Animal Services
- Phone: (919) 942-7387 ext.3
MINEY is a lovely gray/blue kitten with a sleek short coat. She’s still a baby, so she’ll need gentle guidance, playtime, and patience as she learns about the world. If you’re ready to help a young kitten grow into a confident cat, MINEY may be the one.
👉 Meet MINEY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
HYPNOS
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Adoption Fee: $130
- Shelter: Orange County Animal Services
- Phone: (919) 942-7387 ext.3
HYPNOS is another adorable black-and-white tuxedo kitten. With his short coat and baby energy, he’s ready for toys, climbing, and lots of attention. If you’re thinking about adopting a kitten (or even a pair), HYPNOS is waiting to meet you.
👉 Meet HYPNOS and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Chapel Hill, consider visiting Orange County Animal Services to meet these kittens in person. A quick call to (919) 942-7387 ext.3 can help you learn more about adoption steps and current availability.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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