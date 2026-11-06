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Chapel Hill

🐱 Playful Chapel Hill Kittens Ready for Adoption Today

8 days ago

Looking for a new feline friend in Chapel Hill, NC? These sweet kittens are waiting at Orange County Animal Services for a safe, loving home.

BETA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x89Iu_1GoRsG1X00
  • Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
  • Adoption Fee: $130
  • Shelter: Orange County Animal Services
  • Phone: (919) 942-7387 ext.3

BETA is a handsome black-and-white tuxedo kitten with a soft medium coat. He’s young, curious, and ready to grow up in a home where he can feel safe and loved. If you’ve been wanting a kitten to bond with from an early age, BETA could be a great match.

👉 Meet BETA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

MINEY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pLMuT_1GoRsG1X00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Gray / Blue
  • Adoption Fee: $130
  • Shelter: Orange County Animal Services
  • Phone: (919) 942-7387 ext.3

MINEY is a lovely gray/blue kitten with a sleek short coat. She’s still a baby, so she’ll need gentle guidance, playtime, and patience as she learns about the world. If you’re ready to help a young kitten grow into a confident cat, MINEY may be the one.

👉 Meet MINEY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

HYPNOS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oHCRr_1GoRsG1X00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
  • Adoption Fee: $130
  • Shelter: Orange County Animal Services
  • Phone: (919) 942-7387 ext.3

HYPNOS is another adorable black-and-white tuxedo kitten. With his short coat and baby energy, he’s ready for toys, climbing, and lots of attention. If you’re thinking about adopting a kitten (or even a pair), HYPNOS is waiting to meet you.

👉 Meet HYPNOS and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Chapel Hill, consider visiting Orange County Animal Services to meet these kittens in person. A quick call to (919) 942-7387 ext.3 can help you learn more about adoption steps and current availability.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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