🐶 Playful, Wise & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill has some wonderful dogs waiting patiently for a home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups at Orange County Animal Services would love to meet you.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Orange County Animal Services

Phone: (919) 942-7387 ext.3

Baby is a young, brown beauty with that classic Pit Bull Terrier charm. She’s at the perfect age to keep learning, bonding, and growing with her new family. If you’re looking for a loyal companion to share your days, Baby could be your girl.

👉 Meet Baby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound (Unknown Type)

Hound (Unknown Type) Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Color: Tricolor (Tan/Brown & Black & White)

Tricolor (Tan/Brown & Black & White) Adoption Fee: $30

Shelter: Orange County Animal Services

Phone: (919) 942-7387 ext.3

Ted is a handsome senior hound with a classic tricolor coat. His lower adoption fee makes it even easier to open your heart and home to an older gentleman who still has plenty of love to give. If you have a soft spot for seniors, Ted is waiting for you.

👉 Meet Ted and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky

Husky Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with White

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with White Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Orange County Animal Services

Phone: (919) 942-7387 ext.3

Reba is a striking young Husky with a beautiful red-and-white coat. If you love an active, outdoorsy lifestyle, Reba could be a great match for you and your family. She’s ready for adventures with her new person.

👉 Meet Reba and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Chapel Hill, NC, please consider visiting Orange County Animal Services or giving them a call at (919) 942-7387 ext.3 to learn more about these adoptable dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.