🚧 Hydrant flushing in Chapel Hill on Nov. 5

On Thursday, 11/5/26, the Peekskill Water Department will be flushing fire hydrants in the Chapel Hill area, specifically on Roma Orchard, Fields Lane, and Underhill Lane. The surrounding areas will also be affected.

During this work, you might see discoloration in your tap water. This is expected and not a cause for alarm.

If your water looks discolored:

Run your cold water for a short time and it should clear up.

for a short time and it should clear up. If the discoloration does not go away, call the Water Department at 914-734-4110.

The city advises residents to check the city website for any updates to the hydrant flushing schedule.