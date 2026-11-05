undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🍽️ Chapel Hill Food & Hospitality: Multiple Roles From $15.50–$90K
Chapel Hill’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now—restaurants, hotels, and clubs are all hiring. If you like fast‑paced work, people, and good food, this week has some solid options.
Front of House Manager – Chapel Hill
Employer: Roots Natural Kitchen
Location: 133 W Franklin St, Chapel Hill, NC
Type: Full-time (listing also mentions part-time)
Pay: Starting at $20.00/hour + tips, profit share, bonus pay
This role leads the front-of-house crew, keeps service smooth, and makes sure guests feel great. Comes with health, dental, vision, life, 401(k) with match, paid sick time, paid parental leave, flexible schedule, and employee discounts.
Cook – Closing Shift
Employer: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers
Location: Chapel Hill, NC
Type: Full-time
Pay: Starting at $15.50/hour, up to +$1.50/hour in your first year with training and performance
Back-of-house role cooking chicken fingers in a fun, high-energy kitchen. No experience required, paid training, weekly pay, flexible scheduling, PTO (eligible roles), 401(k) with match, healthcare membership, fitness discounts, and no-cost therapy and high school diplomas.
Restaurant Crewmember – Evening & Late Night Shift
Employer: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers
Location: Chapel Hill, NC
Type: Full-time
Pay: Starting at $15.50/hour, up to +$1.50/hour in your first year with training and performance
Entry-level role where you’ll do a bit of everything: taking orders, running food, cleaning, and working drive-thru. Weekly pay, flexible schedules, paid training, PTO (eligible roles), 401(k) with match, healthcare and fitness discounts, and no-cost therapy and high school diplomas.
Housekeeping Supervisor
Employer: Schulte Hospitality Group
Location: Chapel Hill, NC
Type: Full-time
Pay: Around $22.00/hour (listed compensation range)
Lead the housekeeping team at a hotel—inspect rooms, train staff, and act as Manager on Duty at times. Offers Daily Pay, multiple health and life insurance options, 401(k) with company match, PTO, holiday pay, paid parental leave, telemedicine and virtual mental health, pet insurance, and employee discounts.
Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed; role details are the same.
Deli Clerk FT
Employer: Lowes Foods
Location: Chapel Hill, NC
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Front-facing grocery deli role: greet guests, slice and prep meats and cheeses, keep cases stocked and clean, and help with specials and announcements. Good fit if you like customer service and don’t mind being on your feet and lifting up to 50 lbs.
Executive Chef | Carolina Club UNC Alumni (Full-Time)
Employer: Oak View Group – Carolina Club UNC Alumni
Location: Chapel Hill, NC
Type: Full-time
Pay: $80,000 – $90,000/year + bonus eligible
Top-level kitchen leadership role at a private club tied to UNC. You’ll manage the full culinary team, menus, food costs, scheduling, and food safety. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and paid time off (vacation, sick days, 11 holidays).
Posting open through: December 31, 2026.
Line Cook PM – FT
Employer: Destination by Hyatt – The Carolina Inn
Location: Chapel Hill, NC
Type: Full-time, PM shifts
Pay: $19.00/hour
Hotel line cook role at The Carolina Inn, working a single station with strong support and training. Benefits include 12 free room nights after 90 days, discounted room rates, medical/dental/vision after 30 days, 401(k) with match, paid vacation and sick days, new child leave, family bonding time, tuition reimbursement, and food/retail discounts.
Also listed separately on Indeed with the same details.
If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.