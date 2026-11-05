undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🛒 Chapel Hill Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Chapel Hill has a nice mix of retail and food service roles right now, from big-box stores to a local pizza spot. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.
Fashion Team Associate – Full Time
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #3182
- Location: 12500 US 15 501 N, Chapel Hill, NC 27517
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15 – $28 per hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums and annual/quarterly incentives
Help guests on the fashion floor, keep merchandise looking good, and work mid or closing shifts. This role comes with strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).
Guest Service Manager
- Employer: The Fresh Market
- Location: Chapel Hill, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Lead the front-end team, handle guest issues, and sometimes act as Manager on Duty in a busy specialty grocery store. You get a 30% team member discount, early wage access, 401(k) with match, PTO options, and full medical, dental, and vision benefits if eligible.
Part-Time Cashier / Front Counter Team Member
- Employer: Magone Italian Grill and Pizza
- Location: Chapel Hill, NC
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $14 per hour, 4–25 hours/week
Evening-only shifts taking orders, running the register, and helping with takeout at a family-friendly Italian restaurant. Good fit if you want a flexible, part-time schedule, an employee discount, and a smaller, team-focused place to work.
If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—local spots tend to fill roles quickly.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.