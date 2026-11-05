🛒 Chapel Hill Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Chapel Hill has a nice mix of retail and food service roles right now, from big-box stores to a local pizza spot. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #3182

Walmart Supercenter Location: 12500 US 15 501 N, Chapel Hill, NC 27517

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15 – $28 per hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums and annual/quarterly incentives

Help guests on the fashion floor, keep merchandise looking good, and work mid or closing shifts. This role comes with strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: The Fresh Market

Location: Chapel Hill, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead the front-end team, handle guest issues, and sometimes act as Manager on Duty in a busy specialty grocery store. You get a 30% team member discount, early wage access, 401(k) with match, PTO options, and full medical, dental, and vision benefits if eligible.

Employer: Magone Italian Grill and Pizza

Location: Chapel Hill, NC

Type: Part-time

Pay: $14 per hour, 4–25 hours/week

Evening-only shifts taking orders, running the register, and helping with takeout at a family-friendly Italian restaurant. Good fit if you want a flexible, part-time schedule, an employee discount, and a smaller, team-focused place to work.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—local spots tend to fill roles quickly.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.