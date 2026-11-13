🚧 Thanksgiving week trash pickup & landfill schedule for Chanute For the week of November 23–27, 2026, Chanute refuse collection and landfill hours will change for the Thanksgiving holiday. Residential refuse collection Monday routes: collected Monday

collected Tuesday routes: collected Tuesday

collected Wednesday routes: collected Tuesday

collected Thursday routes: collected Wednesday

collected Friday routes: collected Wednesday Commercial routes only Collected on Saturday, November 28, 2026 Landfill hours Closes at noon on Wednesday, November 25, 2026

Closed all day on Thursday, November 26, Friday, November 27, and Saturday, November 28, 2026 For questions, call 620-431-5250.

More Info: REFUSE COLLECTION – November 23rd, 2026 thru Novem...