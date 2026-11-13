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Chanute
⚠️ Chanute Thanksgiving week trash & landfill schedule changes
11 days ago
🚧 Thanksgiving week trash pickup & landfill schedule for Chanute
For the week of November 23–27, 2026, Chanute refuse collection and landfill hours will change for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Residential refuse collection
- Monday routes: collected Monday
- Tuesday routes: collected Tuesday
- Wednesday routes: collected Tuesday
- Thursday routes: collected Wednesday
- Friday routes: collected Wednesday
Commercial routes only
- Collected on Saturday, November 28, 2026
Landfill hours
- Closes at noon on Wednesday, November 25, 2026
- Closed all day on Thursday, November 26, Friday, November 27, and Saturday, November 28, 2026
For questions, call 620-431-5250.
More Info: REFUSE COLLECTION – November 23rd, 2026 thru Novem...
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