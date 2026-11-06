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Chanute
🏥 Chanute, KS Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
8 days ago
Chanute’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from senior care to big-box pharmacy. If you’re in medical or behavioral health, there’s likely a fit for your schedule and skills.
Activities Supervisor
- Employer: Diversicare Healthcare Services, LLC
- Location: Chanute, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Help plan and lead daily activities for residents in a long‑term care setting. Great if you enjoy being creative, organizing events, and working closely with seniors one-on-one and in groups.
Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA / STNA)
- Employer: Diversicare Healthcare Services, LLC
- Location: Chanute, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)
- Provide hands-on daily care to residents as part of a supportive nursing team. Offers career growth paths (like Med Tech or Activities), daily wage access, and a full benefits package.
Charge Nurse (LPN)
- Employer: Americare Senior Living – Heritage Health Care
- Location: Chanute, KS
- Type: Listed as Full-time in description (posting header shows part-time)
- Pay: Starting at $30–$32/hour
- Lead nursing care on your shift in a skilled nursing community, supervising CNAs/CMAs and managing meds and care plans. Eligible LPNs may qualify for up to $40,000 in student loan repayment through CMS’s Nurses for Nursing Homes program.
Staff Pharmacist
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: 2700 S Santa Fe Ave, Chanute, KS 66720
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $98,000 – $172,000/year (for a 40-hr/week schedule) + bonus eligibility
- Oversee pharmacy operations, dispense prescriptions, counsel patients, and provide immunizations. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits, including health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and company-paid education through Live Better U.
Registered Behavior Technician (RBT)
- Employer: Aluma Care
- Location: Chanute, KS
- Type: Part-time (full-time also available)
- Pay: $18 – $23/hour
- Provide 1:1 ABA therapy to kids at home, school, or clinic under a BCBA’s guidance. Flexible schedules, PTO, bonus opportunities, and support to get or maintain your RBT certification.
If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and check back—healthcare roles in Chanute tend to move fast and new ones pop up often.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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