🏥 Chanute, KS Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Chanute’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from senior care to big-box pharmacy. If you’re in medical or behavioral health, there’s likely a fit for your schedule and skills.

Employer: Diversicare Healthcare Services, LLC

Diversicare Healthcare Services, LLC Location: Chanute, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Help plan and lead daily activities for residents in a long‑term care setting. Great if you enjoy being creative, organizing events, and working closely with seniors one-on-one and in groups.

Employer: Diversicare Healthcare Services, LLC

Diversicare Healthcare Services, LLC Location: Chanute, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Competitive pay (exact amount not listed) Provide hands-on daily care to residents as part of a supportive nursing team. Offers career growth paths (like Med Tech or Activities), daily wage access, and a full benefits package.

Employer: Americare Senior Living – Heritage Health Care

Location: Chanute, KS

Type: Listed as Full-time in description (posting header shows part-time)

Listed as in description (posting header shows part-time) Pay: Starting at $30–$32/hour

Lead nursing care on your shift in a skilled nursing community, supervising CNAs/CMAs and managing meds and care plans. Eligible LPNs may qualify for up to $40,000 in student loan repayment through CMS’s Nurses for Nursing Homes program.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 2700 S Santa Fe Ave, Chanute, KS 66720

Type: Full-time

Salary: $98,000 – $172,000/year (for a 40-hr/week schedule) + bonus eligibility

(for a 40-hr/week schedule) + bonus eligibility Oversee pharmacy operations, dispense prescriptions, counsel patients, and provide immunizations. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits, including health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and company-paid education through Live Better U.

Employer: Aluma Care

Location: Chanute, KS

Type: Part-time (full-time also available)

Pay: $18 – $23/hour

Provide 1:1 ABA therapy to kids at home, school, or clinic under a BCBA’s guidance. Flexible schedules, PTO, bonus opportunities, and support to get or maintain your RBT certification.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and check back—healthcare roles in Chanute tend to move fast and new ones pop up often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.