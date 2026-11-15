Chantilly’s tech scene is packed with cleared IT work right now, especially for folks who like networks, data, AI, and secure systems.

Below are several strong openings you can scan fast and click through if they fit.

Employer: EY

EY Location: Chantilly, VA (listed as “Anywhere in Country,” includes DC metro)

(listed as “Anywhere in Country,” includes DC metro) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Approx. $144,000 – $359,000+ depending on U.S. location

depending on U.S. location Lead enterprise AI architecture (LLMs, agents, safety, governance) across a global firm. High-impact role if you like setting AI strategy and still staying hands-on with modern models and tooling.

Employer: SAIC

Location: Chantilly, VA

Type: Full-time, some travel (~10%)

Full-time, some travel (~10%) Salary: Target $120,001 – $160,000

Support a large optical transport network for a government customer, from circuit design to vendor oversight. Great fit if you know high-speed fiber, SONET/Carrier Ethernet, and hold TS/SCI with poly.

Employer: Peraton

Location: Chantilly, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Target $135,000 – $216,000

Design and run secure WAN/LAN and cloud networks in a classified environment. Ideal if you’re strong with Cisco/Juniper/Palo Alto, DoD encryption/COMSEC, and want enhanced benefits plus bonus potential.

Employer: ManTech (via Archer )

(via ) Location: Chantilly, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Not listed Build big data pipelines and ETL to power AI/ML analytics for a cleared mission. Good for Python + SQL pros with TS/SCI with poly who enjoy data ingestion, transformation, and Linux-based workflows.

Employer: TENICA Global Solutions

Location: Chantilly, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Not listed Keep a secure government environment running: O&M, Exchange/AD, patching, backups, and user support. Solid match if you have 5+ years of sysadmin work and an active TS/SCI with poly.

Employer: B4Corp

Location: Chantilly, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Up to $235,000 per year

High-paying cleared role focused on testing React/TypeScript and Node.js apps with modern test tools (Jest, Cypress, Playwright, Selenium, etc.). Great if you love automation, CI/CD, and already hold TS/SCI with poly.

Employer: AT&T Global Public Sector

Location: Chantilly, VA (onsite, 5 days/week)

(onsite, 5 days/week) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $89,200 – $194,000 yearly

Own the incident lifecycle for a national security customer: trend analysis, major incident coordination, and root-cause governance. Good for someone with 10+ years IT/education mix, TS/SCI with poly, and DoD 8140 IAT Level 2.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.