Chantilly is busy and growing, which means steady demand for friendly, people‑focused workers in stores, banks, and showrooms. Here are a few solid customer service and retail roles hiring now.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Chantilly, VA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.00 – $17.30 per hour

Help shoppers with home improvement projects, from finding products to mixing paint and loading carts. Good fit if you like staying active, learning different departments, and want benefits even as a part‑timer (health options, 401(k) match, tuition help, and a 10% associate discount).

Employer: Capital One

Location: Chantilly, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $48,048 per year

Front‑of‑house role in a modern bank branch where you handle cash, greet customers, and teach people how to use digital banking tools. Great if you have retail or customer service + cash handling experience and want strong benefits, paid time off, and career growth in banking.

Employer: Carvault Chantilly

Location: Chantilly, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $80,000 – $150,000 per year

High‑earning sales role helping customers choose vehicles, run transactions, and keep the showroom looking sharp. Ideal if you’re confident with customers, comfortable upselling, and want commission‑style income plus health and dental benefits.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer or nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.