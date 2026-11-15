These Chantilly pups are hoping for a fresh start and a loving home. All are with A Forever Home Rescue Foundation and looking for adopters who can give them time, training, and lots of love.

Breed: Boxer mix

Boxer mix Age: Baby (born 11/14/2026 )

Baby (born ) Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: A Forever Home Rescue Foundation (Chantilly, VA)

(Chantilly, VA) Contact: info@aforeverhome.org | https://aforeverhome.org

Colby is one of Betty’s newborn Boxer mix pups. The litter is described as healthy and happy, and the rescue will share more about her personality as she grows.

👉 Meet Betty's Colby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boxer mix

Boxer mix Color: Brown/Chocolate

Age: Baby (born 11/14/2026 )

Baby (born ) Gender: Male

Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: A Forever Home Rescue Foundation

Contact: info@aforeverhome.org | https://aforeverhome.org

Cheddar is another of Betty’s cheerful little Boxer mix babies. He’s off to a great start in life and will be looking for a family ready for puppy training and play.

👉 Meet Betty's Cheddar and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boxer mix

Boxer mix Color: Brown/Chocolate

Age: Baby (born 11/14/2026 )

Baby (born ) Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: A Forever Home Rescue Foundation

Contact: info@aforeverhome.org | https://aforeverhome.org

Brie is a tiny Boxer mix girl from Betty’s litter. She’s part of a healthy, happy group of pups who will soon be ready to meet adopters.

👉 Meet Betty's Brie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boxer mix

Boxer mix Color: Brown/Chocolate

Age: Baby (born 11/14/2026 )

Baby (born ) Gender: Male

Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: A Forever Home Rescue Foundation

Contact: info@aforeverhome.org | https://aforeverhome.org

Jack is one more adorable member of Betty’s Boxer mix crew. Like his siblings, he’s growing up healthy and will need a patient home ready for all things puppy.

👉 Meet Betty's Jack and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound (unknown type) mix

Hound (unknown type) mix Color: Brindle with White

Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: A Forever Home Rescue Foundation

Contact: info@aforeverhome.org | https://aforeverhome.org

Ziko is a young hound mix who lost his home when his family had a baby and began traveling too much to care for him. He was first adopted from another rescue as a puppy. Ziko is described as friendly and good with everyone he meets and good with other dogs. He is housetrained and crate trained. He has not been around cats, so his behavior with them is unknown.

👉 Meet Ziko and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Chantilly, VA and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please reach out to A Forever Home Rescue Foundation at info@aforeverhome.org or visit https://aforeverhome.org to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.