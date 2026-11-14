Chantilly has some solid options right now if you like working outdoors or with animals. These roles are hands-on, active, and based right here in Chantilly, VA and nearby areas.

Employer: The Davey Tree Expert Company

The Davey Tree Expert Company Location: Chantilly, VA (on-site, field-based)

(on-site, field-based) Type: Full-time, permanent

Pay: $26–$42/hour depending on experience

depending on experience Bonus: $2,000 sign-on bonus (paid out monthly in increments)

Lead a tree care crew, climb using modern systems, and handle pruning, removals, and cabling work. All safety gear is provided, with paid time off, holidays, 401(k) with match, health plan, and career development through Davey’s training programs.

Employer: The Davey Tree Expert Company

The Davey Tree Expert Company Location: Chantilly, VA (on-site, field-based)

(on-site, field-based) Type: Full-time, permanent

Pay: $26–$33/hour depending on experience

depending on experience Bonus: $1,500 sign-on bonus (paid out monthly in increments)

Hands-on climbing role as part of a tree crew, doing pruning, removals, and safety work in the canopy. You’ll work outdoors every day with all equipment provided, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, health benefits, and advancement opportunities.

Employer: Little Jenna's Grooming

Location: Chantilly, VA & surrounding areas (mobile, at client homes)

(mobile, at client homes) Type: Full-time, mobile grooming

Pay: Commission-based + hourly structure + 100% of tips

Groom dogs in a fully equipped mobile grooming truck, driving to clients’ homes and working one-on-one with pets. You’ll work mostly solo, with healthcare for eligible staff, PTO, sick days, and chances for continuing education and grooming competitions.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.