Chantilly’s food and drink scene is busy right now, and a few solid roles are open for people who like fast-paced, hands-on work. Here are some of the best options this week.

Employer: BYG

BYG Location: Chantilly, VA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time or Part-time (about 20–39 hours/week )

Full-time or Part-time (about ) Pay: $17.00 – $20.00 per hour, paid bi-weekly

Work the grill, sauté, fry, and salad stations in a busy kitchen. Good fit if you like evening shifts (typical start time: 4 pm) and want flexible hours with solid hourly pay.

Employer: CAVA

Location: Chantilly, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.50 per hour (projected $67,130/year based on a 50-hour week)

Help run a fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant, leading the team and supporting daily operations, scheduling, and inventory. Comes with benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k) with company contribution, paid leave, and a free CAVA meal every shift for eligible positions.

Employer: A Head For Profits

Location: Chantilly, VA (visiting local bars and restaurants)

(visiting local bars and restaurants) Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00 per hour + overtime + $160 bonus per cycle for qualifying techs

Travel to bars and breweries to keep draft beer systems clean and pouring well—no experience needed, training provided. Monday–Friday 7:00 am–4:30 pm (no nights or weekends), with company vehicle, benefits, PTO, and a 401(k) match.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.