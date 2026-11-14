Chantilly is busy with freight, restoration, and delivery work right now, which means steady hours if you like being on the move. Here are several local roles where you’ll stay active, learn fast, and get paid reliably.

Employer: SERVPRO (IICRC listing)

SERVPRO (IICRC listing) Location: Chantilly, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $20.00 per hour

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid holidays, PTO, free uniforms, training & development, opportunity for advancement

Hands-on role loading, unloading, and securing customer contents, plus helping keep the warehouse organized. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, can lift up to 100 lbs, and want a clear path to grow in a well-known restoration company.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx Ground)

Location: Chantilly, VA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $21.45 – $22.45 per hour

Train other package handlers on safe, efficient loading, unloading, and sorting while still working the line yourself. Great if you like fast-paced warehouse work, enjoy teaching others, and want a solid hourly rate for 3–5 hour shifts.

Employer: FleetPride

Location: Chantilly, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $12.77 – $35.50 per hour (Virginia posted range)

Split your time between driving parts to customers and helping in the warehouse with picking, stocking, and shipping. Ideal if you have at least 1 year of warehouse experience, a clean driver’s license, and like a mix of road time and physical work.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full description, and apply while it’s fresh—Chantilly logistics roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.