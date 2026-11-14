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📣 Chantilly, VA Sales & Marketing – Multiple Roles $50K–$70K+
Chantilly is busy right now with sales roles tied to tech, events, and even space. If you like building relationships and closing deals, these openings are worth a look.
Business Development Director – Civil & Commercial
- Employer: Rocket Lab USA
- Location: Chantilly, VA
- Category: Business Development / Space industry
- Type: Likely full-time (onsite, frequent travel)
- Salary: Not listed
Lead growth for Rocket Lab’s satellite business with civil and commercial customers like space agencies, research groups, and tech companies. This is a senior role for someone with 12+ years in aerospace BD/program management, a history of winning $20M+ contracts, and the ability to travel and work closely with engineering teams.
Audio Visual Sales Manager
- Employer: INSPIRE
- Location: Westfield Marriott Dulles, Chantilly, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $65,000–$70,000
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, life, disability, 401(k), PTO/holidays
Own AV sales inside a busy hotel, from quoting and client meetings to final billing and follow-up. Good fit if you know audio/visual gear, enjoy hotel/event life, and want a stable role with a clear salary range and solid benefits.
Core Sales Representative
- Employer: Pavion
- Location: Chantilly, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $50,000–$65,000 + commission
- Benefits: Comprehensive package (details via employer)
Sell fire, security, and communication systems to commercial, industrial, and public sector clients. Great if you have 2+ years selling security or fire alarm systems, like consultative sales, and want base pay plus commission in a growing safety/tech space.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—skills in sales, relationships, and communication transfer well across these roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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