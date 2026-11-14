Chantilly is busy right now with sales roles tied to tech, events, and even space. If you like building relationships and closing deals, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA Location: Chantilly, VA

Category: Business Development / Space industry

Business Development / Space industry Type: Likely full-time (onsite, frequent travel)

Likely full-time (onsite, frequent travel) Salary: Not listed

Lead growth for Rocket Lab’s satellite business with civil and commercial customers like space agencies, research groups, and tech companies. This is a senior role for someone with 12+ years in aerospace BD/program management, a history of winning $20M+ contracts, and the ability to travel and work closely with engineering teams.

Employer: INSPIRE

Location: Westfield Marriott Dulles, Chantilly, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000–$70,000

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, life, disability, 401(k), PTO/holidays

Own AV sales inside a busy hotel, from quoting and client meetings to final billing and follow-up. Good fit if you know audio/visual gear, enjoy hotel/event life, and want a stable role with a clear salary range and solid benefits.

Employer: Pavion

Location: Chantilly, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $50,000–$65,000 + commission

Benefits: Comprehensive package (details via employer)

Sell fire, security, and communication systems to commercial, industrial, and public sector clients. Great if you have 2+ years selling security or fire alarm systems, like consultative sales, and want base pay plus commission in a growing safety/tech space.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—skills in sales, relationships, and communication transfer well across these roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.