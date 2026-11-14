Chantilly is busy right now with cleared security and patrol roles, from office-based analysis to outdoor site patrols. If you’re into safety, structure, and steady work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Amentum

Amentum Location: Chantilly, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000–$115,000/year

Schedule: 5 days/week, 8 hours/day between 5:30am–6pm, Mon–Fri

5 days/week, 8 hours/day between Clearance: TS/SCI with polygraph required

You’ll review security clearance paperwork and case files, then write adjudicative recommendations for a government customer. This is a good fit if you like detailed computer-based work, have strong writing skills, and want solid benefits (health, PTO, 401(k) match, education reimbursement, and more).

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Chantilly, VA

Type: Part-time, Unarmed

Pay: $22.00/hour

Schedule: Mon/Tue/Fri, 6:00am–2:00pm

Patrol a logistics-focused site, handle access control and badges, and be a visible security presence. Good option if you want daytime hours, steady part-time income, and access to extra shifts plus paid training and a retirement savings plan.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Chantilly, VA

Type: Part-time, Unarmed

Pay: $22.00/hour

Schedule: Mon/Tue, 2:00pm–10:00pm

Similar patrol work at a logistics site, but with afternoon/evening hours. You’ll walk or drive the property, observe and report issues, and support access control—nice if you need later shifts and want room to grow inside a big security company.

Employer: System High Corporation

Location: Chantilly, VA

Type: Full-time

Clearance: Current Top Secret with SCI eligibility; SAP access eligible; willing to take CI polygraph

Experience: 5–7 years related experience (SPED certifications can offset some years)

You’ll support Special Access Programs with multi-discipline security, from policy compliance and facility reviews to briefings and incident inquiries. Strong match for experienced security pros who want to stay close to high-impact national security missions.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby, and it’s easier to move around once you’re in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.