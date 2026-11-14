Chantilly’s tech scene is packed with cleared roles right now, especially for systems, cyber, and DevSecOps pros. If you’ve got a TS/SCI (many need a poly), this is a strong moment to move up in pay and responsibility.

Employer: Synergy ECP (NSI)

Location: Chantilly, VA (onsite, secure federal environment)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $180,000–$230,000+

Clearance: Active TS/SCI, U.S. citizen

Build complex, code-heavy ServiceNow apps (not just config) for high‑impact federal missions. Great fit if you’re a 6–10 year ServiceNow pro who loves integrations, IRM/GRC, SecOps, and wants top‑tier pay plus strong benefits and education support.

Employer: Trinzic (KBR spin-off)

Location: Chantilly, VA (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $191,000–$239,000

Clearance: TS/SCI with Polygraph

Lead systems engineering for next‑gen COMSEC key management for an Intelligence Community space customer. Ideal if you have 15+ years in systems engineering and want to shape crypto/COMSEC architecture at the enterprise level.

Employer: Peraton

Location: Chantilly or Springfield, VA (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $146,000–$234,000 (target range)

Clearance: TS/SCI with ability to pass polygraph

Provide expert systems engineering across GEOINT enterprise environments (NGA/NSG/ASG). Great for senior engineers who know large systems-of-systems, cloud/hybrid, and NSG/ASG missions.

Employer: SAIC

Location: Chantilly, VA (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $160,001–$200,000

Clearance: TS/SCI

Be the main engineering entry point for external systems and mission partners integrating into a C2 ecosystem. Good match if you enjoy interface diagrams, data flows, and coordinating complex onboarding across cyber, test, and infra teams.

Employer: SAIC

Location: Chantilly, VA (onsite, 24/7 ops center)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $160,001–$200,000

Clearance: TS/SCI with Polygraph

Own A&A and day‑to‑day security for multiple projects in a mission ops center. Great for seasoned ISSOs/ISSEs with 9+ years, strong writing skills, and hands‑on with tools like Rapid7, NMAP, or Nessus.

Employer: M1 Technology LLC

Location: Chantilly, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Clearance: TS/SCI with Polygraph

Core DevOps role focused on AWS (CloudFormation, EC2, S3, RDS), Jenkins pipelines, Docker/ECS, Puppet, and heavy scripting (Ruby/Python/NodeJS/Bash). Good if you like being the go‑to DevOps partner for multiple teams.

Employer: Raft

Location: Chantilly, VA (onsite, up to 25% travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000–$210,000

Clearance: Active TS/SCI

Full‑stack role building a data product on Kafka, Trino, DuckDB, Superset. Mix of Go/Java/Python APIs, React front end, Kubernetes, and cloud‑native tooling—great for engineers who love modern data platforms.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Location: Chantilly, VA (onsite data centers, 24/7 shifts)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $37.64–$65.91 hourly (plus OT, night differential, RSUs, benefits)

Clearance: Not stated

Hands‑on role keeping AWS data center power, cooling, and safety systems running. Good fit if you have 2+ years with electrical/mechanical/HVAC systems and like 12‑hour rotating shifts with overtime potential.

Employer: Northrop Grumman

Location: Chantilly, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $114,000–$213,400 (level-dependent)

Clearance: TS/SCI with Polygraph

Lead RMF, A&A, and cyber assessments for mission networks. Strong match if you know NIST 800‑53, CNSS‑1253, ST&E, SIEM tools (Splunk/ELK), and packet analysis (Wireshark, SolarWinds).

Employer: SAIC

Location: Chantilly, VA (hybrid eligible)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $140,001–$180,000

Clearance: TS/SCI

Lead UCI/OMS‑based data exchange across mission systems, sensors, and partners. Great for senior engineers who enjoy schemas, message mappings, middleware (Kafka/ActiveMQ/etc.), and fixing tricky data‑flow issues.

Employer: SAIC

Location: Chantilly, VA (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $160,001–$200,000

Clearance: TS/SCI + DoD 8140 cert (e.g., Security+, CISSP)

Build security into CI/CD pipelines: SAST/DAST, container scanning, SBOMs, RMF evidence, and secure coding guidance. Ideal if you sit at the intersection of cyber and DevOps.

Employer: Archer (supporting ManTech)

Location: Chantilly, VA (moving to Arlington, VA; onsite, 2pm–10pm shift)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Clearance: TS/SCI, willing to obtain poly

Tier II systems support across VMware, Windows Server, AD, Cisco, SANs, and more. Good for admins/engineers who like second‑shift work and mentoring junior staff.

Employer: Archer (supporting ManTech)

Location: Chantilly, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Clearance: TS/SCI with Polygraph

Engineer and sustain Comply‑to‑Connect (C2C) in classified and unclassified networks. Strong fit if you’ve deployed enterprise security tools (firewalls, IPS, AV, 802.1x) and like large‑scale DoD environments.

Employer: Archer (supporting ManTech)

Location: Chantilly, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Clearance: Top Secret with SCI eligibility; willing to take CI poly

Lead Oracle DB build and hardening, upgrades, performance tuning, and security (including access control). Great for senior DBAs with 5–10+ years Oracle and DoD IAT‑level certs.

Employer: SAIC

Location: Chantilly, VA (hybrid eligible)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $160,001–$200,000

Clearance: TS/SCI

Own integration and test planning for complex mission systems, including OMS/UCI interfaces and automated testing. Ideal if you’ve led DT/OT or system‑level testing in Agile/DevSecOps environments.

Employer: SAIC

Location: Chantilly, VA (hybrid eligible)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $140,001–$180,000

Clearance: TS/SCI

Serve as architecture lead for a large C2 ecosystem—DoDAF views, MBSE (Cameo/SysML), trade studies, and ARB/CCB leadership. Great for senior architects who like owning the technical baseline.

Employer: Peraton

Location: Chantilly or Springfield, VA (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $135,000–$216,000

Clearance: TS/SCI (or ability to obtain SCI + poly)

Lead systems engineering for NGA/NSG/ASG modernization across cloud and hybrid environments. Good for 12+ year SEs with strong GEOINT enterprise knowledge.

Employer: Peraton

Location: Chantilly, VA (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $112,000–$179,000

Clearance: TS/SCI with CI Polygraph

Blend software and systems integration to connect GEOINT apps, data formats (GeoTIFF, NITF, GeoJSON), and APIs. Great if you enjoy geospatial data workflows and hands‑on troubleshooting.

Employer: Peraton

Location: Chantilly, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $112,000–$179,000

Clearance: Top Secret (ability to obtain TS/SCI)

Senior role on a cloud‑based Data Exchange team using modern Java (21+), Spring Boot/Quarkus, Python, Kubernetes, Helm, and CI/CD. Perfect if you like high‑performance, mission‑driven microservices.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—cleared roles in Chantilly tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.