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💻 Chantilly, VA IT Jobs – Multiple TS/SCI Roles Paying $110K–$230K+
Chantilly’s tech scene is packed with cleared roles right now, especially for systems, cyber, and DevSecOps pros. If you’ve got a TS/SCI (many need a poly), this is a strong moment to move up in pay and responsibility.
Senior ServiceNow Developer
Employer: Synergy ECP (NSI)
Location: Chantilly, VA (onsite, secure federal environment)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $180,000–$230,000+
Clearance: Active TS/SCI, U.S. citizen
Build complex, code-heavy ServiceNow apps (not just config) for high‑impact federal missions. Great fit if you’re a 6–10 year ServiceNow pro who loves integrations, IRM/GRC, SecOps, and wants top‑tier pay plus strong benefits and education support.
Principal Systems Engineer
Employer: Trinzic (KBR spin-off)
Location: Chantilly, VA (onsite)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $191,000–$239,000
Clearance: TS/SCI with Polygraph
Lead systems engineering for next‑gen COMSEC key management for an Intelligence Community space customer. Ideal if you have 15+ years in systems engineering and want to shape crypto/COMSEC architecture at the enterprise level.
Expert Systems Engineer
Employer: Peraton
Location: Chantilly or Springfield, VA (onsite)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $146,000–$234,000 (target range)
Clearance: TS/SCI with ability to pass polygraph
Provide expert systems engineering across GEOINT enterprise environments (NGA/NSG/ASG). Great for senior engineers who know large systems-of-systems, cloud/hybrid, and NSG/ASG missions.
Systems Integration Lead
Employer: SAIC
Location: Chantilly, VA (onsite)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $160,001–$200,000
Clearance: TS/SCI
Be the main engineering entry point for external systems and mission partners integrating into a C2 ecosystem. Good match if you enjoy interface diagrams, data flows, and coordinating complex onboarding across cyber, test, and infra teams.
Information Systems Security Officer (ISSO)
Employer: SAIC
Location: Chantilly, VA (onsite, 24/7 ops center)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $160,001–$200,000
Clearance: TS/SCI with Polygraph
Own A&A and day‑to‑day security for multiple projects in a mission ops center. Great for seasoned ISSOs/ISSEs with 9+ years, strong writing skills, and hands‑on with tools like Rapid7, NMAP, or Nessus.
DevOps Engineer with Security Clearance
Employer: M1 Technology LLC
Location: Chantilly, VA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Clearance: TS/SCI with Polygraph
Core DevOps role focused on AWS (CloudFormation, EC2, S3, RDS), Jenkins pipelines, Docker/ECS, Puppet, and heavy scripting (Ruby/Python/NodeJS/Bash). Good if you like being the go‑to DevOps partner for multiple teams.
Senior Engineer
Employer: Raft
Location: Chantilly, VA (onsite, up to 25% travel)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $150,000–$210,000
Clearance: Active TS/SCI
Full‑stack role building a data product on Kafka, Trino, DuckDB, Superset. Mix of Go/Java/Python APIs, React front end, Kubernetes, and cloud‑native tooling—great for engineers who love modern data platforms.
Data Center Engineering Operations Technician
Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Location: Chantilly, VA (onsite data centers, 24/7 shifts)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $37.64–$65.91 hourly (plus OT, night differential, RSUs, benefits)
Clearance: Not stated
Hands‑on role keeping AWS data center power, cooling, and safety systems running. Good fit if you have 2+ years with electrical/mechanical/HVAC systems and like 12‑hour rotating shifts with overtime potential.
Principal / Sr. Principal Cybersecurity Analyst
Employer: Northrop Grumman
Location: Chantilly, VA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $114,000–$213,400 (level-dependent)
Clearance: TS/SCI with Polygraph
Lead RMF, A&A, and cyber assessments for mission networks. Strong match if you know NIST 800‑53, CNSS‑1253, ST&E, SIEM tools (Splunk/ELK), and packet analysis (Wireshark, SolarWinds).
Systems Engineer – Data Integration & Interoperability
Employer: SAIC
Location: Chantilly, VA (hybrid eligible)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $140,001–$180,000
Clearance: TS/SCI
Lead UCI/OMS‑based data exchange across mission systems, sensors, and partners. Great for senior engineers who enjoy schemas, message mappings, middleware (Kafka/ActiveMQ/etc.), and fixing tricky data‑flow issues.
Cybersecurity Engineer – DSOP (DevSecOps)
Employer: SAIC
Location: Chantilly, VA (onsite)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $160,001–$200,000
Clearance: TS/SCI + DoD 8140 cert (e.g., Security+, CISSP)
Build security into CI/CD pipelines: SAST/DAST, container scanning, SBOMs, RMF evidence, and secure coding guidance. Ideal if you sit at the intersection of cyber and DevOps.
Senior Systems Analyst
Employer: Archer (supporting ManTech)
Location: Chantilly, VA (moving to Arlington, VA; onsite, 2pm–10pm shift)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Clearance: TS/SCI, willing to obtain poly
Tier II systems support across VMware, Windows Server, AD, Cisco, SANs, and more. Good for admins/engineers who like second‑shift work and mentoring junior staff.
Principal Cyber Security Engineer
Employer: Archer (supporting ManTech)
Location: Chantilly, VA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Clearance: TS/SCI with Polygraph
Engineer and sustain Comply‑to‑Connect (C2C) in classified and unclassified networks. Strong fit if you’ve deployed enterprise security tools (firewalls, IPS, AV, 802.1x) and like large‑scale DoD environments.
Lead Oracle Database Engineer
Employer: Archer (supporting ManTech)
Location: Chantilly, VA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Clearance: Top Secret with SCI eligibility; willing to take CI poly
Lead Oracle DB build and hardening, upgrades, performance tuning, and security (including access control). Great for senior DBAs with 5–10+ years Oracle and DoD IAT‑level certs.
Test and Evaluation Lead
Employer: SAIC
Location: Chantilly, VA (hybrid eligible)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $160,001–$200,000
Clearance: TS/SCI
Own integration and test planning for complex mission systems, including OMS/UCI interfaces and automated testing. Ideal if you’ve led DT/OT or system‑level testing in Agile/DevSecOps environments.
Systems Architect
Employer: SAIC
Location: Chantilly, VA (hybrid eligible)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $140,001–$180,000
Clearance: TS/SCI
Serve as architecture lead for a large C2 ecosystem—DoDAF views, MBSE (Cameo/SysML), trade studies, and ARB/CCB leadership. Great for senior architects who like owning the technical baseline.
Senior Systems Engineer
Employer: Peraton
Location: Chantilly or Springfield, VA (onsite)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $135,000–$216,000
Clearance: TS/SCI (or ability to obtain SCI + poly)
Lead systems engineering for NGA/NSG/ASG modernization across cloud and hybrid environments. Good for 12+ year SEs with strong GEOINT enterprise knowledge.
GEOINT Data & Mission Integration Engineer
Employer: Peraton
Location: Chantilly, VA (onsite)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $112,000–$179,000
Clearance: TS/SCI with CI Polygraph
Blend software and systems integration to connect GEOINT apps, data formats (GeoTIFF, NITF, GeoJSON), and APIs. Great if you enjoy geospatial data workflows and hands‑on troubleshooting.
Senior Software Engineer
Employer: Peraton
Location: Chantilly, VA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $112,000–$179,000
Clearance: Top Secret (ability to obtain TS/SCI)
Senior role on a cloud‑based Data Exchange team using modern Java (21+), Spring Boot/Quarkus, Python, Kubernetes, Helm, and CI/CD. Perfect if you like high‑performance, mission‑driven microservices.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—cleared roles in Chantilly tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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