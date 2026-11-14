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Chantilly
👔 Chantilly, VA Executive & Management Roles With Multiple $150K+ Salaries
12 days ago
Chantilly’s leadership job market is hot right now, especially for folks with TS/SCI and poly. If you’ve got clearance and project or people-management chops, there’s real money on the table.
Project Coordinator – Cyber Defense Technologies
- Employer: Cyber Defense Technologies (CDT)
- Location: Onsite in Chantilly, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $130,000 – $170,000
- Clearance: Active TS/SCI with Poly required
This role keeps high‑priority cyber projects on track: schedules, budgets, risks, KANBAN workflows, and reporting. Good fit if you’re detail‑driven, love Excel and trackers, and want to sit close to mission while still growing your project management career.
Senior Acquisition Specialist (IT Acquisition SETA) – SAIC
- Employer: SAIC
- Location: Chantilly, VA (Onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Target $120,001 – $160,000
- Clearance: TS/SCI with Poly required
Lead pre‑award acquisition work for the NRO Communications Directorate—strategy, source selection, and contract documents (IDIQs, BAAs, OTAs, etc.). Ideal if you have 7+ years in government/IC contracting and want to be the go‑to advisor on big, complex buys.
Master Scheduler (TS/SCI) – Trinzic (KBR)
- Employer: Trinzic (future spin‑off of KBR)
- Location: Onsite in Chantilly, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $160,700 – $202,000 (VA range)
- Clearance: Active TS/SCI with Poly required
Own integrated master schedules for large space and software programs—schedule health checks, risk analysis, and EVMS for senior government leaders. Great for seasoned schedulers (10+ years) who like deep analysis and want to influence high‑visibility national security work.
Technical Project Manager – ECS (Everforth ECS)
- Employer: ECS (Everforth ECS)
- Location: Chantilly & Fairfax, VA (mostly onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $170,000 – $210,000
- Clearance: TS/SCI with CI or FS Poly required
- Note: Contingent on contract award
Lead multiple tech projects across AI/ML, generative AI, cloud, and data platforms for IC customers. Perfect if you like fast‑moving, cutting‑edge work and can translate between engineers, cloud teams, and mission stakeholders.
Scrum Master / Project Lead – CACI International Inc
- Employer: CACI International Inc
- Location: Chantilly, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Proposed $103,800 – $218,100
- Clearance: TS/SCI with Poly required
Run small to mid‑size web application projects using Agile, from sprint planning to delivery, for a dynamic customer base. Good match if you’ve got 7+ years in Scrum/PM roles, strong web background, and enjoy being the bridge between dev teams and customers.
Supervisor – Building Automation Solutions – Siemens
- Employer: Siemens
- Location: Supports Chantilly, VA branch / Northern Virginia
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $85,088 – $145,865 + ~5% target incentive
Lead and mentor a team of building automation specialists and technicians on new construction and support projects. Great for someone with hands‑on HVAC/controls experience who’s ready to own schedules, margins, and customer relationships.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers hire for similar roles across the area.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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