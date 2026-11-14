Chantilly’s engineering scene is busy right now—especially in space, water, and building systems. If you’re in A/E and open to a move, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: SAIC

SAIC Location: Chantilly, VA (on-site, day shift; ~10% travel)

(on-site, day shift; ~10% travel) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $180,001 – $220,000

Clearance: TS/SCI required

Work directly with a government customer on a mission-driven satellite program at the cutting edge of national defense. Ideal if you have deep satellite systems engineering and major gov acquisition experience and want to lead space vehicle design, integration, and risk management.

Employer: Goodwin Recruiting (for a water resources client)

(for a water resources client) Location: Chantilly, VA / Greater DC–NoVA region

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $105,000 – $120,000

Lead FEMA and local floodplain work, dam safety evaluations, and HEC-RAS modeling across the Mid-Atlantic. Great fit for a PE with strong H&H modeling skills who wants to mentor junior staff and be the go-to technical resource on dams and floodplains.

Employer: Henderson Engineers

Location: Chantilly, VA (DC market pay band)

Type: Full-time; multiple openings

Full-time; Indicative Salary Range (DC market): $119,712 – $208,800 (actual offer depends on location and experience)

Take the lead on advanced plumbing design for major facilities in business, health, retail, venue, and more. Ideal for experienced designers with strong Revit skills who enjoy mentoring others and owning projects from concept through completion.

Employer: GHD

Location: Chantilly, VA or Bowie, MD

Type: Full-time

Lead planning, design, permitting, and construction for water, wastewater, and stormwater projects across the DC Metro. Best for a PE with ~8+ years in municipal water/wastewater who likes client-facing work, business development, and mentoring.

Employer: UES

Location: Chantilly, VA

Type: Full-time; travel up to ~70%

Full-time; travel up to ~70% Salary: $20.00 – $24.00/hour

Entry-level, hands-on field role testing soil, concrete, asphalt, and more on active job sites. Good for someone who likes outdoor work, wants to break into geotechnical/materials testing, and is open to certifications and lots of field time.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these teams are growing and may have similar roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.