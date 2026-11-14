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Chantilly
🏗️ Chantilly, VA Engineering Roles with Multiple High-Paying Openings
12 days ago
Chantilly’s engineering scene is busy right now—especially in space, water, and building systems. If you’re in A/E and open to a move, these roles are worth a look.
Programmatic Space Vehicle Engineer
- Employer: SAIC
- Location: Chantilly, VA (on-site, day shift; ~10% travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $180,001 – $220,000
- Clearance: TS/SCI required
Work directly with a government customer on a mission-driven satellite program at the cutting edge of national defense. Ideal if you have deep satellite systems engineering and major gov acquisition experience and want to lead space vehicle design, integration, and risk management.
Senior Floodplain & Dam Engineering Lead
- Employer: Goodwin Recruiting (for a water resources client)
- Location: Chantilly, VA / Greater DC–NoVA region
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $105,000 – $120,000
Lead FEMA and local floodplain work, dam safety evaluations, and HEC-RAS modeling across the Mid-Atlantic. Great fit for a PE with strong H&H modeling skills who wants to mentor junior staff and be the go-to technical resource on dams and floodplains.
Plumbing – Lead & Senior Designer
- Employer: Henderson Engineers
- Location: Chantilly, VA (DC market pay band)
- Type: Full-time; multiple openings
- Indicative Salary Range (DC market): $119,712 – $208,800 (actual offer depends on location and experience)
Take the lead on advanced plumbing design for major facilities in business, health, retail, venue, and more. Ideal for experienced designers with strong Revit skills who enjoy mentoring others and owning projects from concept through completion.
Project Manager (Water/Wastewater)
- Employer: GHD
- Location: Chantilly, VA or Bowie, MD
- Type: Full-time
Lead planning, design, permitting, and construction for water, wastewater, and stormwater projects across the DC Metro. Best for a PE with ~8+ years in municipal water/wastewater who likes client-facing work, business development, and mentoring.
Field Technician I (Construction Materials Testing)
- Employer: UES
- Location: Chantilly, VA
- Type: Full-time; travel up to ~70%
- Salary: $20.00 – $24.00/hour
Entry-level, hands-on field role testing soil, concrete, asphalt, and more on active job sites. Good for someone who likes outdoor work, wants to break into geotechnical/materials testing, and is open to certifications and lots of field time.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these teams are growing and may have similar roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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