Chantilly has some very special dogs hoping for a second chance. Here are a few pups from A Forever Home Rescue Foundation who are ready to meet their new families.

Breed: Husky mix

Husky mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: A Forever Home Rescue Foundation (Chantilly, VA)

This little guy is one of Mocha’s nine puppies, now safe in foster care after being surrendered with their mom. He’s growing up around other dogs and people and getting the love and care every puppy deserves.

If you’re ready for the energy, training, and commitment that come with a young Husky mix, this sweet baby could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Mocha's Pup and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Beagle

Beagle Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)

Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white) Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: A Forever Home Rescue Foundation (Chantilly, VA)

Bud is a sweet adult Beagle who came from a rural Virginia shelter after being kept outdoors in a pen. Despite his rough start, he’s described as very sweet and is now looking for a real home where he can be part of the family.

If you love classic Beagle charm and are ready to give a kind dog a fresh start, Bud may be your guy.

👉 Meet Bud and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Beagle

Beagle Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)

Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white) Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: A Forever Home Rescue Foundation (Chantilly, VA)

Abigail came in with Bud from the same rural situation, where they were kept outdoors and later surrendered. She’s also described as very sweet and is ready for a loving, indoor home where she can finally relax and be someone’s cherished companion.

If you’re looking for a gentle Beagle friend, Abigail could be the perfect match.

👉 Meet Abigail and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Chantilly, VA, please consider opening your home to one of these deserving dogs, or share their profiles with friends and neighbors. To learn more or confirm details, reach out to A Forever Home Rescue Foundation through their Adopt-a-Pet listings.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.