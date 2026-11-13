Chantilly’s industrial side is busy right now—good news if you like hands-on work, steady hours, and solid benefits. Here are a few strong openings worth a look.

Employer: Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Location: Chantilly, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $53,500 – $89,100 base range

base range Clearance: No clearance to start; must be able to obtain Secret

Build and test complex cable and wire harness assemblies for high-impact defense systems. Great fit if you have soldering/crimping experience, can read schematics, and want strong benefits plus a 9/80-style schedule (where available).

Employer: Border States (employee-owned)

(employee-owned) Location: Chantilly, VA

Type: Full-time (in person)

Full-time (in person) Pay Range: $22.91 – $32.36/hour

Application Deadline: November 18, 2026 (may fill sooner or later)

Office-based quality role focused on organizing and checking product documents and electronic files. Good for detail-oriented folks comfortable with computers, Adobe, and Microsoft Office who want steady desk work and broad benefits.

Employer: Luck Companies (Luck Stone – Bull Run Plant)

Location: Chantilly, VA (Bull Run Plant)

Type: Full-time, onsite

Full-time, onsite Schedule: 2nd shift, Monday–Friday, 6:00am–4:00pm

Hands-on production role running crushers, conveyors, and other quarry equipment while helping with maintenance, welding, and cleanup. Ideal if you like physical work outdoors, have mechanical skills, and want Day 1 benefits plus PTO and retirement plans.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, growth paths, and exact requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.