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🎨 Chantilly, VA Arts & Media Jobs With Multiple Openings
Chantilly’s creative and tech-writing scene is busy right now, especially for folks with clearance and AV skills. Here are a few solid roles worth a closer look.
Technical Writer – Mission Operations Center
- Employer: SAIC
- Location: Chantilly, VA (on-site, some travel up to 25%)
- Type: Full-time
- Category: Communications / Technical Writer-Editor
- Clearance: Active TS/SCI with Polygraph required
- Salary: Target range $140,001 – $180,000
You’ll support a 24/7/365 Mission Operations Center, leading the creation and upkeep of documentation for 60–80 IT systems. Great fit if you have 9+ years’ experience, are strong with MS Word, PowerPoint, Visio, and like working closely with network, cyber, and software engineering teams.
Part-Time Audio Visual Technician
- Employer: INSPIRE
- Location: Westfields Marriott Washington Dulles – Chantilly, VA
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $23.00 – $25.00 per hour
- Deadline: Open until filled
Hands-on AV role setting up, running, and striking gear for live events at a major hotel. Good for someone with AV tech experience, strong customer service skills, and the ability to lift 50 lbs who wants flexible, event-based work.
Technical Editor – NRO Executive Secretariat
- Employer: Quantech Services
- Location: Chantilly, VA (100% on-site in secure facility)
- Type: Full-time
- Clearance: TS/SCI with CI Polygraph required
Hybrid role mixing high-level technical editing with executive task management for NRO leadership. Ideal if you have a strong technical writing/editing background in IC/DoD/federal work and enjoy polishing executive correspondence, managing taskers, and helping with training and records management.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives you ideas on how to tailor your resume or what skills to build next.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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