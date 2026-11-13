Chantilly’s creative and tech-writing scene is busy right now, especially for folks with clearance and AV skills. Here are a few solid roles worth a closer look.

Employer: SAIC

SAIC Location: Chantilly, VA (on-site, some travel up to 25%)

(on-site, some travel up to 25%) Type: Full-time

Category: Communications / Technical Writer-Editor

Communications / Technical Writer-Editor Clearance: Active TS/SCI with Polygraph required

Salary: Target range $140,001 – $180,000

You’ll support a 24/7/365 Mission Operations Center, leading the creation and upkeep of documentation for 60–80 IT systems. Great fit if you have 9+ years’ experience, are strong with MS Word, PowerPoint, Visio, and like working closely with network, cyber, and software engineering teams.

Employer: INSPIRE

Location: Westfields Marriott Washington Dulles – Chantilly, VA

Type: Part-time

Salary: $23.00 – $25.00 per hour

Deadline: Open until filled

Hands-on AV role setting up, running, and striking gear for live events at a major hotel. Good for someone with AV tech experience, strong customer service skills, and the ability to lift 50 lbs who wants flexible, event-based work.

Employer: Quantech Services

Location: Chantilly, VA (100% on-site in secure facility)

(100% on-site in secure facility) Type: Full-time

Clearance: TS/SCI with CI Polygraph required

Hybrid role mixing high-level technical editing with executive task management for NRO leadership. Ideal if you have a strong technical writing/editing background in IC/DoD/federal work and enjoy polishing executive correspondence, managing taskers, and helping with training and records management.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives you ideas on how to tailor your resume or what skills to build next.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.