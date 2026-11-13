Chantilly’s restaurant scene is busy and hiring, especially for folks who like fast-paced kitchens and evening shifts. If you’re reliable and don’t mind being on your feet, there are some solid options here.

Employer: Wills Group (Dash In)

Wills Group (Dash In) Location: Chantilly, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $16.50/hr + $1.00/hr overnight premium

Overnight role in a convenience-store kitchen with a chef-inspired menu. You’ll prep fresh food, keep the kitchen clean and stocked, and may interact with guests. Perks include employee discounts, 401(k) with match, company-paid GED program, and flexible scheduling.

Employer: Chick-fil-A Western Center Blvd

Location: Chantilly, VA

Type: Full-time (and part-time options mentioned)

Pay: Not listed

Back-of-house kitchen role in a fast-paced, high-energy setting. You’ll focus on cooking, food quality, and food safety. Prior cook or line cook experience is preferred but not required if you’re reliable, quick on your feet, and follow cleanliness and safety rules.

Employer: Mellow Mushroom – Chantilly (#229) (MM GAINESVILLE LLC)

(MM GAINESVILLE LLC) Location: Chantilly, VA

Type: Part-time (10–20 hrs/week, evenings & weekends)

Pay: $12.00–$19.00/hr (base $12/hr + cash tip-out; rush shifts often around $18–$22+/hr total)

Great entry point if you want to become a server. You’ll bus tables, run food and drinks, and keep stations stocked, with a clear path to your own server section once you show speed and skill. Expect daily cash tip-outs, a growth path to serving, and employee meal discounts.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.