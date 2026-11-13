Chantilly’s got steady demand for hands-on pros who like fixing things and keeping spaces clean and safe. If you’re good with tools or don’t mind physical work, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: SERVPRO of Vacaville / Dixon (Team Bahen franchise)

SERVPRO of Vacaville / Dixon (Team Bahen franchise) Location: Chantilly, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$20 per hour

Benefits: Paid holidays, health, dental, vision, 401(k) matching, paid time off, free uniforms, training & development, opportunity for advancement

Hands-on role helping families and businesses after fire or water damage. You’ll inventory, pack, clean, and repack contents using an iPad and modern cleaning equipment. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, can lift up to 30 lbs, like staying active on your feet, and want a clear path to grow in restoration work.

Employer: Stream Realty Partners

Location: Chantilly, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (competitive; includes salary + bonus potential)

Not listed (competitive; includes salary + bonus potential) Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, HSA/FSA, 401(k) with match, PTO, holiday pay

You’ll help keep commercial buildings running smoothly by maintaining HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and general building systems. Mix of indoor and outdoor work, with training, growth, and a team-focused culture. Great if you have some building operations experience, are comfortable with tools, and can work flexible shifts.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many employers will train the right person who shows up and is willing to learn.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.