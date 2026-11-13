Chantilly has a nice mix of school and training jobs right now, from coaching teens to teaching languages for a national mission. Here are a few strong options to check out this week.

Employer: Leidos

Leidos Location: Chantilly, VA (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Salary: $92,300 – $166,850 (pay range from posting)

Teach adult learners Bosnian, Croatian, or Serbian while also doing language proficiency testing for a high-priority government mission. This role is great if you love language, culture, and structured teaching, and you’re open to obtaining a TS/SCI clearance with polygraph (sponsored by Leidos after you pass their language tests).

Employer: Loudoun County Public Schools

Location: Chantilly, VA (Freedom High School)

(Freedom High School) Type: Part-time / Seasonal (Fall: August–November)

Salary: See LCPS Salary Scale

Lead the Girls JV volleyball program at Freedom High—running practices, coaching games, and mentoring student athletes. Ideal if you have volleyball experience, CPR/First Aid, and want a school-based role that builds school spirit without a full-time classroom load.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related openings on the same site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.