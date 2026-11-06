📣 Chantilly, VA Sales & Marketing – Multiple Roles, Up to $100K+

Chantilly’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with solid options from design to professional services. Here are a few strong picks worth a look this week.

Employer: Bluebird Staffing (for a multi-disciplinary design firm)

Bluebird Staffing (for a multi-disciplinary design firm) Location: Chantilly / Fairfax County, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support proposals, branding, and digital marketing for a civil engineering and design firm that works on everything from parks to data centers. Great fit if you have 5+ years A/E/C marketing, strong writing skills, and know Adobe InDesign and Microsoft Office.

Employer: Spectrum Quartz

Location: Chantilly, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Relationship-driven sales role representing premium quartz surfaces to kitchen & bath pros, fabricators, and retailers. Expect 80–90% local travel, heavy use of Salesforce, and strong benefits like 90% company-paid medical/dental, 401(k) match, and weekday schedule.

Employer: Service Corporation International – Cremation Society of Virginia

Location: Chantilly, VA 20151

Type: Full-time

Total Compensation: $85K–$100K+, no cap on earnings

Outside sales role helping families with pre-need end-of-life planning, using company-provided leads (web, mail, in-person seminars). Offers training pay, ongoing sales training, and benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and clear paths to advance across the U.S. and Canada.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related openings or nearby roles on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.